HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Sexton overcomes two crashes in Anaheim 2 prelims to win his first race of 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan wins two in a row with Anaheim 2 victory, Michael Mosiman gets season-best second
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
HLs: ND snaps losing streak in win over OSU
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Sexton overcomes two crashes in Anaheim 2 prelims to win his first race of 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan wins two in a row with Anaheim 2 victory, Michael Mosiman gets season-best second
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
HLs: ND snaps losing streak in win over OSU
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
January 24, 2026 09:53 PM
Donovan Mitchell scored 17 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers dismantled the Orlando Magic 119-105 for their third straight win.
Related Videos
01:58
HLs: Embiid’s 38 points not enough for 76ers win
02:20
Liffmann: DAL ‘team to watch’ in trade deadline
02:51
Who can Warriors turn to amid Butler’s injury?
02:05
How can Celtics ‘lessen financial burden?’
02:15
Liffmann: Knicks ‘cannot do much’ to improve team
02:50
Should Lakers ‘reset’ in the offseason?
01:46
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
01:42
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
01:59
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets
01:57
HLs: Durant scores 32, makes history vs. Pistons
01:45
Bailey is a good stash play after solid games
01:27
Is George most exciting player in Wizards rebuild?
01:31
Giddey returns from injury with strong performance
07:22
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
09:55
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more
04:39
Expect Murray to go off against Bucks
07:28
Tatum injury headlines NotB blessings in disguise
01:32
HLs: Fox scores 31 points as Spurs destroy Jazz
02:01
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
01:53
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
09:53
Could Bucks, Clippers or Magic trade for Morant?
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?
Latest Clips
57
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
05:10
HLs: ND snaps losing streak in win over OSU
01:35
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead
01:14
Sentnor’s brace puts USWNT up 5-0 on Paraguay
01:03
Turner gets behind Paraguay for 1-0 USWNT lead
01:10
Sentnor doubles USWNT lead over Paraguay
01:09
Bethune flicks in USWNT’s third vs. Paraguay
01:11
Sears seals USWNT’s 6-0 rout of Paraguay
09:47
Highlights: USWNT v. Paraguay (En Español)
02:22
Highlights: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
02:04
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
04:43
Richards stuns Lyles to become indoor 300m champ
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
02:16
Williams secures women’s 60m hurdle victory
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
01:33
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
11:28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 23
13:15
PL Update: Adli puts cherry on top for Bournemouth
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
01:41
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue