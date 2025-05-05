2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter headline draft class

With all individual positions ranked, it’s time to see what rookie drafts should look like following the 2025 NFL Draft. You can find those individual ranks through the links below.
Quarterback — Running Back — Wide Receiver — Tight End
There are no surprises at the top with Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter leading the way, but I think I will quickly find myself at odds with the dynasty community over Matthew Golden and Luther Burden. Without further ado, here is how I am drafting in 1QB dynasty leagues.
Kyle Dvorchak digs deeper into Brian Callahan and the Titans’ plans for quarterbacks Cam Ward and Will Levis, explaining why the 2025 No. 1 overall pick will be the no-doubt Week 1 starter with immediate fantasy upside.
2025 Dynasty Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Draft Pick
|Position Rank
|1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|6
|RB1
|2
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|2
|WR1
|3
|Tetairoa Mcmillan
|CAR
|WR
|8
|WR2
|4
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|22
|RB2
|5
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|36
|RB3
|6
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|19
|WR3
|7
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|38
|RB4
|8
|Luther Burden
|CHI
|WR
|39
|WR4
|9
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|60
|RB5
|10
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|23
|WR5
|11
|Kaleb Johnson
|PIT
|RB
|83
|RB6
|12
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|10
|TE1
|13
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|14
|TE2
|14
|Jayden Higgins
|HOU
|WR
|34
|WR6
|15
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|55
|WR7
|16
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|69
|WR8
|17
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|105
|RB7
|18
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|58
|WR9
|19
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|79
|WR10
|20
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|104
|RB8
|21
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|136
|WR11
|22
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|1
|QB1
|23
|DJ Giddens
|IND
|RB
|151
|RB9
|24
|Jaydon Blue
|DAL
|RB
|149
|RB10
|25
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|74
|WR12
|26
|Devin Neal
|NO
|RB
|184
|RB11
|27
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|126
|RB12
|28
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|QB
|25
|QB2
|29
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|42
|TE3
|30
|Harold Fannin
|CLE
|TE
|67
|TE4
|31
|Isaac Teslaa
|DET
|WR
|70
|WR13
|32
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|RB
|179
|RB13
|33
|Jarquez Hunter
|LAR
|RB
|117
|RB14
|34
|Terrance Ferguson
|LA
|TE
|46
|TE5
|35
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|166
|WR14
|36
|Jaylin Lane
|WAS
|WR
|128
|WR15
|37
|Jordan James
|SF
|RB
|147
|RB15
|38
|Savion Williams
|GB
|WR
|87
|WR16
|39
|Tahj Brooks
|CIN
|RB
|193
|RB16
|40
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|233
|RB17
|41
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|50
|TE6
|42
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|RB
|228
|RB18
|43
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|40
|QB3
|44
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|133
|WR17
|45
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|116
|RB19
|46
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|RB
|114
|RB20
|47
|Ricky White
|SEA
|WR
|238
|WR18
|48
|Dont’e Thornton
|LV
|WR
|108
|WR19
|49
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|102
|WR20
|50
|Phil Mafah
|DAL
|RB
|239
|RB21
|51
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|245
|RB22
|52
|Jalen Milroe
|SEA
|QB
|92
|QB4
|53
|Arian Smith
|NYJ
|WR
|110
|WR21
|54
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|103
|WR22
|55
|Kalel Mullings
|TEN
|RB
|188
|RB23
|56
|Damien Martinez
|SEA
|RB
|223
|RB24
|57
|Oronde Gadsden
|LAC
|TE
|165
|TE7
|58
|LeQuint Allen
|JAX
|RB
|236
|RB25
|59
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|120
|TE8
|60
|Dillon Gabriel
|CLE
|QB
|94
|QB5