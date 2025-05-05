 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter headline draft class

  
Published May 5, 2025 09:00 AM

With all individual positions ranked, it’s time to see what rookie drafts should look like following the 2025 NFL Draft. You can find those individual ranks through the links below.

QuarterbackRunning BackWide ReceiverTight End

There are no surprises at the top with Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter leading the way, but I think I will quickly find myself at odds with the dynasty community over Matthew Golden and Luther Burden. Without further ado, here is how I am drafting in 1QB dynasty leagues.

01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
Kyle Dvorchak digs deeper into Brian Callahan and the Titans’ plans for quarterbacks Cam Ward and Will Levis, explaining why the 2025 No. 1 overall pick will be the no-doubt Week 1 starter with immediate fantasy upside.

2025 Dynasty Rankings

RankPlayerTeamPositionDraft PickPosition Rank
1Ashton JeantyLVRB6RB1
2Travis HunterJAXWR2WR1
3Tetairoa McmillanCARWR8WR2
4Omarion HamptonLACRB22RB2
5Quinshon JudkinsCLERB36RB3
6Emeka EgbukaTBWR19WR3
7TreVeyon HendersonNERB38RB4
8Luther BurdenCHIWR39WR4
9RJ HarveyDENRB60RB5
10Matthew GoldenGBWR23WR5
11Kaleb JohnsonPITRB83RB6
12Colston LovelandCHITE10TE1
13Tyler WarrenINDTE14TE2
14Jayden HigginsHOUWR34WR6
15Tre HarrisLACWR55WR7
16Kyle WilliamsNEWR69WR8
17Cam SkatteboNYGRB105RB7
18Jack BechLVWR58WR9
19Jaylin NoelHOUWR79WR10
20Bhayshul TutenJAXRB104RB8
21Elic AyomanorTENWR136WR11
22Cam WardTENQB1QB1
23DJ GiddensINDRB151RB9
24Jaydon BlueDALRB149RB10
25Pat BryantDENWR74WR12
26Devin NealNORB184RB11
27Dylan SampsonCLERB126RB12
28Jaxson DartNYGQB25QB2
29Mason TaylorNYJTE42TE3
30Harold FanninCLETE67TE4
31Isaac TeslaaDETWR70WR13
32Ollie GordonMIARB179RB13
33Jarquez HunterLARRB117RB14
34Terrance FergusonLATE46TE5
35Tory HortonSEAWR166WR14
36Jaylin LaneWASWR128WR15
37Jordan JamesSFRB147RB15
38Savion WilliamsGBWR87WR16
39Tahj BrooksCINRB193RB16
40Kyle MonangaiCHIRB233RB17
41Elijah ArroyoSEATE50TE6
42Brashard SmithKCRB228RB18
43Tyler ShoughNOQB40QB3
44Jalen RoyalsKCWR133WR17
45Woody MarksHOURB116RB19
46Trevor EtienneCARRB114RB20
47Ricky WhiteSEAWR238WR18
48Dont’e ThorntonLVWR108WR19
49Tai FeltonMINWR102WR20
50Phil MafahDALRB239RB21
51Jacory Croskey-MerrittWASRB245RB22
52Jalen MilroeSEAQB92QB4
53Arian SmithNYJWR110WR21
54Chimere DikeTENWR103WR22
55Kalel MullingsTENRB188RB23
56Damien MartinezSEARB223RB24
57Oronde GadsdenLACTE165TE7
58LeQuint AllenJAXRB236RB25
59Gunnar HelmTENTE120TE8
60Dillon GabrielCLEQB94QB5