2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Cam Ward leads the way

The Titans took the layup pick at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but things quickly went off the rails for the rest of the class. If you want a deeper dive into the rookie quarterbacks, check out my pre-draft rankings . For the big risers and falls of the draft, I have some notes and analysis below my updated ranks.

Rank Player Team Draft Pick 1 Cam Ward TEN 1 2 Jaxson Dart NYG 25 3 Tyler Shough NO 40 4 Jalen Milroe SEA 92 5 Dillon Gabriel CLE 94 6 Will Howard PIT 185 7 Shedeur Sanders CLE 144 8 Riley Leonard IND 189

Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart Go in Round One

No changes with the first two picks. Ward was the clear-cut QB1 in the draft and remains so in dynasty leagues. Jaxson Dart’s combination of arm talent and rushing potential had him as my QB2 before the draft and he put even more distance between himself and the QB3 by going at 24 to the Giants.

Things get shaken up at the third quarterback spot. As much as it pains me to rank a seven-year college quarterback with modest production this high, Tyler Shough could start all 17 games as a rookie. Shough was billed as a ready-made starter and—to his credit—he protected the football incredibly well in his final season at Louisville. I was low on him heading into the draft and still see the Saints as contenders to draft a quarterback early next year, but this is as good as a landing spot gets for a Day Two passer.

Jalen Milroe isn’t a great bet to make many starts as a rookie, but Sam Darnold has no money truly guaranteed for the 2026 season. He only has injury guarantees and guarantees that trigger shortly after the year ends. The former could hurt his odds of playing late in the year if he’s struggling and the Seahawks don’t want to risk their wallet on a late-season injury. Milroe ran for 20 touchdowns in the SEC last year. If he gets the chance to start, I want him on my fantasy team.

Browns Quarterback Conundrum

As expected, the Browns passed on quarterback at the top of the draft but circled back on Day Two. What was not expected was their selection of Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel. The former Duck, Sooner, and Knight ranked 13th in the country in EPA per play and ninth in total passing EPA generated last year. He ranked second in EPA per play in 2023, his final season at Oklahoma. At 5’11/205, Gabriel doesn’t have anything resembling NFL size, but he wasn’t limited by his arm in college. Gabriel ranked top-10 in completion rate and YPA on deep throws in 2023 and 2024. He also brought some rushing juice to the table with 756 yards and 19 scores on the ground over his final two seasons. The size and the fact that it took him six seasons of college ball to make it to the third round peg Gabriel as a career backup, but with only Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett currently standing in his way, I would bet on Gabriel to make some starts as a rookie.

With zero confidence, I would also bet on Shedeur Sanders to make at least one start in 2025. The Browns stopped his slide at pick No. 144 on Day Three of the draft. Reports of poor interviews during the pre-draft process were quick to surface amidst the slide. Both his tape and numbers also had clear red flags. With all of that being said, Gabriel is one of the few quarterbacks in the class with more game-manager comps than Sanders. The Browns are not overly invested in Gabriel either. If he struggles when it’s his turn at the plate, I fully expect the leash to be short and Sanders to get a crack at the job.

Steelers Take a Shot on Will Howard

Ohio State’s Will Howard didn’t make my initial dynasty quarterback rankings. The 6’4/236 passer didn’t consistently show the level of arm strength you’d expect from someone of his size and his rushing numbers were no better than solid. He ran for 250 yards after taking out sack yardage in 2024 but did top 400 yards twice at Kansas State. Howard’s 3.3 percent turnover-worthy throw rate in his final two seasons isn’t ideal, but he offset it with a phenomenal pressure-to-sack rate of 12.6 percent. He executed Chip Kelly’s system extremely well in his final season, ranking third in the country in EPA per play. He’s a limited passer in both his processing and his physical tools, but he brings some rushing to the table and can typically get his throws where they need to be early in the progression. Now he heads to an Arthur Smith offense that, for all of its faults, doesn’t ask much of its quarterback. If Howard wins the starting job at any point in his rookie season, I think there’s a good shot he keeps it into his second campaign.

Riley Leonard is a Fantasy Sleeper

Riley Leonard is the last rookie quarterback with any realistic shot at making starts in 2025. He brings a similar profile to the NFL as Colts starter Anthony Richardson and is fittingly parked behind Ant to start his career. Richardson was already benched once and fellow Colt Daniel Jones was cut midseason last year. There’s a path to starts and Leonard is a player you want on your fantasy team when he’s under center. He rushed for 776 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and then 982 yards and 17 scores as a senior.