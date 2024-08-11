Premier League table predictions for 2024-25: Who will win the title? Top four? Relegation?

The 2024-25 Premier League season is almost here and it is time for us to predict how the nine-month marathon is going to go.

[ MORE: Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch live ]

That’s right, Pro Soccer Talk’s staff have predicted how the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2024-25 season and picked their 1-20.

Who will win the title? Which teams will be fighting for European qualification? Who will be relegated?

Below we reveal all. Be kind to us.

Premier League table predictions for 2024-25 season

Nick Mendola

1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. Liverpool

4. Newcastle United

5. Manchester United

6. Chelsea

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Aston Villa

9. West Ham United

10. Brighton and Hove Albion

11. Wolves

12. Everton

13. Crystal Palace

14. Brentford

15. Bournemouth

16. Fulham

17. Southampton

18. Leicester City

19. Nottingham Forest

20. Ipswich Town

Andy Edwards

1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. Newcastle United

4. Liverpool

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. Manchester United

7. Aston Villa

8. West Ham United

9. Chelsea

10. Fulham

11. Brighton and Hove Albion

12. Everton

13. Brentford

14. Bournemouth

15. Crystal Palace

16. Southampton

17. Wolves

18. Ipswich Town

19. Nottingham Forest

20. Leicester City

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Arsenal

2. Manchester City

3. Liverpool

4. Manchester United

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. Aston Villa

7. Newcastle United

8. West Ham United

9. Chelsea

10. Crystal Palace

11. Brighton and Hove Albion

12. Fulham

13. Everton

14. Wolves

15. Bournemouth

16. Southampton

17. Nottingham Forest

18. Brentford

19. Leicester City

20. Ipswich Town

Who will win the Premier League title?

The title race is going to be between Arsenal and Manchester City once again. That is obvious, but this feels like the season Arsenal could finally overtake City to win it all. Two of the three writers have Liverpool to finish third and they could hang in there, but there is a very definite top two in the Premier League.

Who will qualify for the Champions League?

Top four is going to be very tight with Man United and Tottenham improving their squads, while Liverpool’s squad has stayed very similar but Jurgen Klopp leaving and Arne Slot coming in is a huge change. The likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle will also be in the mix and two of our three writers have picked Newcastle to finish in the top four as they believe Eddie Howe’s side will have a big rebound after injuries ravaged them last season.

Who will have a bad season?

We’re all expecting Chelsea to struggle and finish way off the top four as new players and a new manager (Enzo Maresca) have once again arrived at Stamford Bridge and it’s all a bit of a mess. We believe Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth will regress, and it will be intriguing to keep an eye on Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham as they’ve all lost big players this summer and Wolves’ small squad has already been hit by injuries.

Who will be relegated from the Premier League this season?

As for the relegation battle, well, it’s going to be extremely tough for the three new boys. Leicester City have a new manager in Steve Cooper and the Foxes have potential punishment for financial issues hanging over them. Ipswich Town will be solid but may not have enough quality to stay up, just like Luton last season. Southampton have made some intriguing signings and seem the best set to give themselves a chance staying up. Two of our writers believe Nottingham Forest will go down, while Brentford are a team to keep an eye on as they continue to figure out what to do with the Ivan Toney situation.