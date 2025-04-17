 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
Yankees at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 17
USA Football
USA Football named national governing body by USOPC ahead of flag football’s Olympic debut in 2028
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town

Top Clips

oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fswom_wtt_liushort_250417.jpg
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_malininshort_250417.jpg
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
Yankees at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 17
USA Football
USA Football named national governing body by USOPC ahead of flag football’s Olympic debut in 2028
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town

Top Clips

oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fswom_wtt_liushort_250417.jpg
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_malininshort_250417.jpg
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Brown's short program lands him in third

April 17, 2025 09:35 AM
Jason Brown's score of 93.82 was good enough for third place in the men's short program at the ISU World Team Trophy in Tokyo, Japan behind compatriot Ilia Malinin and Adam Siao Him Fa of France.

Related Videos

oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fswom_wtt_liushort_250417.jpg
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_malininshort_250417.jpg
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_ihmen_ovechkingoalscomp_final.jpg
07:34
All of Ovechkin’s goals from the Olympics
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
oly_asmsl_timonhaugan_250327.jpg
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
01:41
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
02:12
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
09:48
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL
nbc_pft_ravens_250417.jpg
04:31
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Baltimore Ravens
nbc_pft_steelrs_250417.jpg
03:41
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Pittsburgh Steelers
nbc_pft_bengals_250417.jpg
03:24
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cincinnati Bengals
nbc_pft_browns_250417.jpg
02:50
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cleveland Browns
nbc_pft_joeschoen_250417.jpg
10:21
Schoen doesn’t feel it’s mandatory to draft a QB
hunter2.jpg
04:47
Most likely team to trade up to No. 3 for Hunter
nbc_pft_flacco_250417.jpg
12:17
Flacco has ‘no expectations’ for who Browns start
nbc_pft_travishunter_250417.jpg
08:37
Simms: Hunter is ‘made for the modern-day NFL’
nbc_pft_qbr1quality_250417.jpg
11:57
Quality of other positions may minimize Rd. 1 QBs
nbc_golf_westernfinalrd_250416.jpg
12:38
HLs: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Final Round
nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_pl_plupdate_250416.jpg
04:22
PL Update: Newcastle rout Palace to go third
nbc_pl_newvcryhl_250416.jpg
16:46
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_sttudioreact_250416.jpg
03:08
Newcastle ‘can beat anybody right now’
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal5_2050416.jpg
01:26
Isak powers Newcastle 5-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal4_250416.jpg
01:56
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
nbc_pl_newcatslegoal3_250416.jpg
01:13
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
tyreek.jpg
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_250416.jpg
01:41
Guehi’s own goal doubles Newcastle’s lead
nbc_roto_markandrews_250416.jpg
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_250416.jpg
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
nbc_roto_hays_250416.jpg
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
nbc_cfb_osujudkinsvsmarshcomp_250416.jpg
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall