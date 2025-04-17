Brown's short program lands him in third

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yankees at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 17
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
USA Football named national governing body by USOPC ahead of flag football’s Olympic debut in 2028
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
RBC Heritage 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yankees at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 17
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
USA Football named national governing body by USOPC ahead of flag football’s Olympic debut in 2028
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
RBC Heritage 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Brown's short program lands him in third
April 17, 2025 09:35 AM
Jason Brown's score of 93.82 was good enough for third place in the men's short program at the ISU World Team Trophy in Tokyo, Japan behind compatriot Ilia Malinin and Adam Siao Him Fa of France.
Related Videos
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
07:34
All of Ovechkin’s goals from the Olympics
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
Latest Clips
01:41
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
02:12
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
09:48
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL
04:31
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Baltimore Ravens
03:41
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Pittsburgh Steelers
03:24
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cincinnati Bengals
02:50
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cleveland Browns
10:21
Schoen doesn’t feel it’s mandatory to draft a QB
04:47
Most likely team to trade up to No. 3 for Hunter
12:17
Flacco has ‘no expectations’ for who Browns start
08:37
Simms: Hunter is ‘made for the modern-day NFL’
11:57
Quality of other positions may minimize Rd. 1 QBs
12:38
HLs: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Final Round
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
04:22
PL Update: Newcastle rout Palace to go third
16:46
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
03:08
Newcastle ‘can beat anybody right now’
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
01:26
Isak powers Newcastle 5-0 in front of Palace
01:56
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
01:13
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
01:41
Guehi’s own goal doubles Newcastle’s lead
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue