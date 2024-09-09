New Europa League format explained: Draw results, schedule, group stage details, dates

The UEFA Europa League’s new expanded format takes flight for the 2024-25 season, and it’s more straight-forward than it seems at the first thoughts of change.

Just like the reorganized UEFA Champions League, the draw for the league phase (replacing the group stage) has been conducted and each of the 36 sides know their eight opponents — four at home and four away.

Each club has been drawn against two teams from each of four pots determined by coefficient points.

Below is everything else you need to know about the upcoming Europa League campaign as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur aim for silverware and an automatic place in the UEFA Champions League.

2024-25 UEFA Europa League fixtures

A look at each club’s draw can be found here via UEFA.com

When is the Europa League group stage? When are the Europa League league phase games? What dates are the Europa League games?

Matchday 1

Wednesday, September 25

12:45pm: AZ Alkmaar vs Elfsborg

12:45pm: Bodo/Glimt vs Porto

3pm: Galatasaray vs PAOK

3pm: Midtjylland vs Hoffenheim

3pm: Manchester United vs Twente

3pm: Sporting Lisbon vs Dynamo Kiev

3pm: Ludogorets Razgrad vs Slavia Prague

3pm: Nice vs Real Sociedad

3pm: Anderlecht vs Ferencvaros

Thursday, September 26

12:45pm: Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise

12:45pm: Malmo vs Rangers

3pm: Braga vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

3pm: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Viktoria Plzen

3pm: AS Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

3pm: FCSB vs RFS

3pm: Ajax vs Besiktas

3pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs Qarabag

3pm: Lyon vs Olympiacos

Matchday 2

Wednesday, October 3

12:45pm: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland

12:45pm: Real Sociedad vs Anderlecht

12:45pm: Olympiacos vs Braga

12:45pm: Hoffenheim vs Dynamo Kiev

12:45pm: Qarabag vs Malmo

12:45pm: Lazio vs Nice

12:45pm: RFS vs Galatasaray

12:45pm: Slavia Prague vs Ajax

12:45pm: Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur

3pm: Elfsborg vs Roma

3pm: Porto vs Manchester United

3pm: Athletic Bilbao vs AZ Alkmaar

3pm: Viktoria Plzen vs Ludogorets Razgrad

3pm: Rangers vs Lyon

3pm: Twente vs Fenerbahce

3pm: Besiktas vs Eintracht Frankfurt

3pm: PAOK vs FCSB

3pm: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bodo/Glimt

Matchday 3

Wednesday, October 23

10:30am: Braga vs Bodo/Glimt

10:30am: Galatasaray vs Elfsborg

Thursday, October 24

12:45pm: Eintracht Frankfurt vs RFS

12:45pm: Roma vs Dynamo Kiev

12:45pm: Midtjylland vs Union Saint-Gilloise

12:45pm: Qarabag vs Ajax

12:45pm: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Real Sociedad

12:45pm: PAOK vs Viktoria Plzen

12:45pm: Ferencvaros vs Nice

3pm: Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

3pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar

3pm: Lyon vs Besiktas

3pm: Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad

3pm: Athletic Bilbao vs Slavia Prague

3pm: Malmo vs Olympiacos

3pm: Porto vs Hoffenheim

3pm: Twente vs Lazio

3pm: Rangers vs FCSB

Matchday 4

Wednesday, November 6

10:30am: Besiktas vs Malmo

Thursday, November 7

12:45pm: Ludogorets Razgrad vs Athletic Bilbao

12:45pm: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Roma

12:45pm: FCSB vs Midtjylland

12:45pm: Olympiacos vs Rangers

12:45pm: Galatasaray vs Tottenham Hotspur

12:45pm: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slavia Prague

12:45pm: Nice vs Twente

12:45pm: Bodo/Glimt vs Qarabag

12:45pm: Elfsborg vs Braga

3pm: Hoffenheim vs Lyon

3pm: AZ Alkmaar vs Fenerbahce

3pm: Dynamo Kiev vs Ferencvaros

3pm: Lazio vs Porto

3pm: Manchester United vs PAOK

3pm: Ajax vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

3pm: Viktoria Plzen vs Real Sociedad

3pm: RFS vs Anderlecht

Matchday 5

Thursday, November 28

12:45pm: Besiktas vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

12:45pm: Anderlecht vs Porto

12:45pm: Dynamo Kiev vs Viktoria Plzen

12:45pm: Athletic Bilbao vs Elfsborg

12:45pm: Lazio vs Ludogorets Razgrad

12:45pm: RFS vs PAOK

12:45pm: Qarabag vs Lyon

12:45pm: AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

3pm: Ferencvaros vs Malmo

3pm: Real Sociedad vs Ajax

3pm: Midtjylland vs Eintracht Frankfurt

3pm: Braga vs Hoffenheim

3pm: Slavia Prague vs Fenerbahce

3pm: FCSB vs Olympiacos

3pm: Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt

3pm: Nice vs Rangers

3pm: Twente vs Union Saint-Gilloise

3pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma

Matchday 6

Wednesday December 11

10:30am: Fenerbahce vs Athletic Bilbao

Thursday, December 12

12:45pm: Roma vs Braga

12:45pm: Hoffenheim vs FCSB

12:45pm: Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United

12:45pm: Malmo vs Galatasaray

12:45pm: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Nice

12:45pm: PAOK vs Ferencvaros

12:45pm: Olympiacos vs Twente

12:45pm: Ludogorets Razgrad vs AZ Alkmaar

3pm: Bodo/Glimt vs Besiktas

3pm: Porto vs Midtjylland

3pm: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs RFS

3pm: Ajax vs Lazio

3pm: Elfsborg vs Qarabag

3pm: Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht

3pm: Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur

3pm: Real Sociedad vs Dynamo Kiev

3pm: Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Matchday 7

Tuesesday, January 21

10:30am: Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kiev

Wednesday, January 22

10:30am: Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao

Thursday, January 23

12:45pm: Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

12:45pm: AZ Alkmaar vs Roma

12:45pm: Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur

12:45pm: Porto vs Olympiacos

12:45pm: Fenerbahce vs Lyon

12:45pm: Qarabag vs FCSB

12:45pm: Viktoria Plzen vs Anderlecht

12:45pm: Malmo vs Twente

3pm: Lazio vs Real Sociedad

3pm: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga

3pm: Elfsborg vs Nice

3pm: Ludogorets Razgrad vs Midtjylland

3pm: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros

3pm: RFS vs Ajax

3pm: PAOK vs Slavia Prague

3pm: Manchester United vs Rangers

Matchday 8

Thursday, January 30

3pm: Twente vs Besiktas

3pm: Real Sociedad vs PAOK

3pm: FCSB vs Manchester United

3pm: Nice vs Bodo/Glimt

3pm: Olympiacos vs Qarabag

3pm: Dynamo Kiev vs RFS

3pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs Elfsborg

3pm: Midtjylland vs Fenerbache

3pm: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Porto

3pm: Slavia Prague vs Malmo

3pm: Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt

3pm: Ajax vs Galatasaray

3pm: Lyon vs Ludogorets Razgrad

3pm: Athletic Bilbao vs Viktoria Plzen

3pm: Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim

3pm: Braga vs Lazio

3pm: Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise

3pm: Ferencvaros vs AZ Alkmaar

When was the Europa League group stage draw?

The draw for the Europa League group stage took place on August 30 in Monaco.

Explaining how the new Europa League format works

Each team will play eight games — four home and four away — in the new league phase of the tournament against eight different teams.

Teams were ranked into four pots and each team will play against two teams from each of the four pots — one match at home and one match away against a team from each pot. The full pot list is below.

The top eight teams in the league phase will qualify for the Round of 16. Teams who finish in positions 25-36 will be eliminated from the Champions League and will not play in any other European competition for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Sixteen teams in positions 9-24 will qualify for the knockout round playoffs, with eight winners moving onto the Round of 16 to face teams 1-8 from the league phase. The tournament goes in traditional fashion from there.

Who will Manchester United play in the Europa League league stage?

Manchester United’s Europa League league phase opponents are:



Rangers (H)

Porto (A)

PAOK (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Viktoria Plzen (A)

Twente (H)

FCSB (A)

Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in the Europa League group stage?

Tottenham Hotspur’s opponents in the Europa League league phase are:



Roma (H)

Rangers (A)

AZ Alkmaar (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Hoffenheim (A)

What are the Europa League knockout stage dates?

An extra knockout round has been created, as the teams who finish in spots 9-24 in the league phase will play two-legged ties to reach the Round of 16 where they will face one of the top eight teams from the league phase who qualified automatically for the Round of 16.

Knockout round play-offs: February 13-20, 2025

Round of 16: March 6-13, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 10-17, 2025

Semi-finals: May 1-8, 2025

Final: May 21, 2025

When and where is the 2024-25 Champions League final?

The Champions League final will take place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on May 21, 2025.