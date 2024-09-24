How to watch Manchester United vs Twente live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Manchester United begin their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign with a home game against Dutch side FC Twente, Erik ten Hag’s former club, at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are the favorites to win the Europa League and that could be their best way back in to the Champions League for next season. Ten Hag played for Twente on three separate occasions during his career and is his boyhood club.

Twente finished third in the Eredivisie last season and have some really promising young players and have a clinical finisher in Sam Steijn who leads the Dutch top-flight with six goals in six games.

How to watch Manchester United vs Twente live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (September 25)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Manchester United focus, team news

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro all remain out, while Erik ten Hag did say Shaw could return before the next international break or soon after. Malacia and Lindelof are also back in training and should be available soon. United will rotate heavily and we will see the likes of Casemiro, Evans, Rashford, Ugarte, Maguire, Mount and Hojlund all get valuable minutes.

Twente focus, team news

Twente are without Michal Sadilek, while Younes Taha is still recovering from a broken leg. Ricky van Wolfswinkel, 35, is still going strong and is likely to feature off the bench.

Manchester United vs FC Twente prediction

This seems like a tricky game on paper for United and it will be probably be tighter than we expect. But United’s extra quality will be enough to get them through. Manchester United 3-1 Twente.