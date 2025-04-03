How to watch Ipswich vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is what you call a relegation six-pointer as Ipswich host Wolves on Saturday.

WATCH – Ipswich v Wolves

Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys won 2-1 at Bournemouth on Wednesday (their first Premier League win of 2025) to reignite their hopes of staying in the Premier League. Ipswich sit nine points behind Wolves ahead of this game and if Ipswich grab a big win that gap will be down to six points with seven games to go. They also have four pretty winnable games to finish the season. Ipswich secured a dramatic late win at Wolves earlier this season which sparked angry scenes at the final whistle as Wolves’ Matheus Cunha got involved with their staff and was suspended.

Wolves won 1-0 at home against West Ham on Tuesday to give themselves more breathing room above the relegation zone and Vitor Pereira’s side have won back-to-back games impressively without their talisman Cunha. He’s back for this game which will make a huge difference, even though he’s shared his thoughts on his future and looks set to leave Wolves this summer. If Wolves win this game they will be 12 points clear of Ipswich with seven games to go and they should be safe.

How to watch Ipswich vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 5)

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Ipswich team news, focus

Delap scored a beauty in midweek after a lovely team move and his hold-up play in attack is crucial to Ipswich getting up the pitch. They still look shaky in defense but goalkeeper Alex Palmer has been a great January addition. Enciso has too as his clever play is exactly what they need to get Delap more involved.

OUT: Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Conor Chaplin (knee), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Omari Hutchinson (hamstring), Leif Davis (leg)

Wolves team news, focus

Cunha is back from suspension which is a massive boost and he will likely line up just under Strand Larsen who has really stepped up in his absence with the winning goals in Wolves’ last two games. Wolves are solid at the back and in midfield and can now withstand serious pressure.

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season)

Ipswich vs Wolves prediction

This feels like it will be a draw, which Wolves will be totally fine with. It will be tense and tight until the end and don’t expect either side to be too adventurous as they aim to keep themselves in the game. Ipswich 1-1 Wolves.