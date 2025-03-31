How to watch Bournemouth vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth host Ipswich on Wednesday hoping to both get back on track heading into the final weeks of the season.

WATCH – Bournemouth vs Ipswich

The Cherries have been in the top six hunt for most of the season under Andoni Iraola but a run of one win from their last six games in the league, plus losing at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals, has seen the wind removed from their sails. But they are still in the hunt for European qualification and after such a horrendous run with injuries, Iraola finally has plenty of key players returning.

Ipswich have lost eight of their last nine games, picking up just one point in that stretch and they haven’t won in 2025 in the Premier League as they look destined to head straight back to the Championship. Relegation was always looking likely for Kieran McKenna’s side but after having a very decent first half of the season he would have been hoping for them to put up more of a fight, especially after strengthening the squad again in January. Ahead of the midweek round of games they are nine points from safety with nine games to go.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Wednesday (April 2)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

Evanilson being back fit is huge and the trio of Semenyo, Kluivert and Brooks underneath him are a real handful. Huljsen and Kerkez were suspended for the FA Cup defeat against Man City and will come straight back in at center back and left back respectively.

OUT: Julian Araujo (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Enes Unal (knee), Marcus Tavernier (ankle)

Ipswich team news, focus

The Tractor Boys have plenty of talent going forward with Delap and Hutchinson leading the charge, but they’ve given up plenty of goals in recent weeks. McKenna’s side have conceded 29 goals in their last 10 games at an average of 2.9 per game. No team is going to stay up when you’re conceding basically three goals a game. If they can figure things out at the back then maybe, just maybe, they’ll give themselves a slither of hope of staying up late in the season.

OUT: Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Conor Chaplin (knee), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season)

Bournemouth vs Ipswich prediction

This feels like Bournemouth will finally put away some of the copious big chances they create each game. If they score early it could get ugly. Bournemouth 3-1 Ipswich.