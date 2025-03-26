How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live: FA Cup stream link, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Chase Elliott looks to recapture strength from early in season as NASCAR heads to Martinsville
Max Naumov
“We Must Fight.” Figure Skater Max Naumov Hears his Father’s Words and Carries On
Arkansas State v Connecticut
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Top Clips

nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
Everett details her rise in sports marketing
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Chase Elliott looks to recapture strength from early in season as NASCAR heads to Martinsville
Max Naumov
“We Must Fight.” Figure Skater Max Naumov Hears his Father’s Words and Carries On
Arkansas State v Connecticut
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Top Clips

nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
Everett details her rise in sports marketing
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live: FA Cup stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published March 26, 2025 06:05 AM

Manchester City’s last reasonable chance at a trophy this season hits the Vitality Stadium on Sunday for an FA Cup quarterfinal clash with a confident Bournemouth.

The Citizens are out of the Champions League and would need an irrational finish to the Premier League season to even contend for another crown, but Pep Guardiola’s men can claim their eighth FA Cup with just three more wins.

MORE — FA Cup schedule | List of FA Cup winners, finals

The next hurdle may be the tallest.

Bournemouth have been exceptional this season, a campaign which now includes their first ever win over City in 22 tries — November’s 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have seen their European hopes take a bit hit with a 1W-1D-4L run in the Premier League that includes three home losses, the lone win coming against 20th-place Southampton.

But they’ve knocked off a pair of Premier League peers in the FA Cup and see a path to silverware if they can knock off City, as the rest of the traditional ‘Big Six’ have already been eliminated at this stage.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth
TV/streaming: ESPN+

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Julian Araujo (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (suspension), Enes Unal (knee), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (groin), Nathan Ake (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Oscar Bobb (fitness), Bernardo Silva (undisclosed)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City prediction

The odds say this could be tight. The mind says it’ll be tense and perhaps quite fun, as both teams could use this trophy for different reasons. City’s defensive injuries open a door for Bournemouth and vice versa. Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen give the Cherries vibrancy coming out of the back, but that won’t worry City any more than they concerns the young backs. Neutral may be looking to this for the home upstarts, but there have been plenty of Cinderella scripts that’ve played out with shattered glass slippers. Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City.