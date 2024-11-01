How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City will try to bounce back from their first defeat in any competition this season and get back to winning ways in the Premier League, when they travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth on Saturday (11 am ET).

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

Pep Guardiola’s side was bounced by Tottenham in the round of 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday, ending a five-game winning streak and a 13-game unbeaten run to begin their 2024-25 campaign. Alas, the four-time defending PL champions are back atop the table after 2nd- and 3rd-place Liverpool and Arsenal drew one another last weekend. That’s not to say it’s been a flawless, dominant start, though, with Rodri set to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Kevin De Bruyne out once again and results tighter than ever before. City are unbeaten at 4W-2D-0L in their last six PL games, but each win came by a single goal, with their last multi-goal victory all the way back on Aug. 31.

Bournemouth have been on an incredibly difficult run of fixtures of late, but Andoni Iraola will be over the moon to have four points from back-to-back games against Arsenal and Aston Villa. At this point, a result against Man City would simply be the Cherries’ cherry on top. Following Dominic Solanke’s departure in the summer, Bournemouth had to tighten things up defensively to grind out some tough results, especially early in the season as club-record signing Evanilson (2 goals in 8 PL games) finds his footing. Through nine games, they had done just that, conceding multiple goals in a game just twice thus far.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday (November 2)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Alex Scott (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (other), Philip Billing (illness), Kepa Arrizabalaga (adductor)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Kevin De Bruyne (groin), Jack Grealish (undisclosed), Savinho (leg), Kyle Walker (other), Jeremy Doku (undisclosed), Oscar Bobb (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Akanji (groin), Josko Gvardiol (undisclosed)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City prediction

As the injuries (and fixtures) pile up, each game grows tougher and a bigger ask. Few teams in the PL make you work and scrap like Bournemouth do, and they’ll push the champs to the edge… but not quite over it. Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City.