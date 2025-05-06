How to watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

3-0 up from the semifinal first leg in Spain, surely Manchester United will finish the job at Old Trafford against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday and reach the Europa League final?

You’d like to think so but Ruben Amorim and United’s fans will be taking nothing for granted. United were ruthless in the first half in Bilbao, making the most of a red card to Bilbao’s Dani Vivian which resulted in a penalty kick that Bruno Fernandes scored to set them on their way to an astonishing, and unexpected, victory. All they have to do is avoid a four-goal defeat and they will play against either Bodo/Glimt or Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final at Bilbao’s San Mames stadium on May 21. Winning the Europa League would save United’s season and return them to the Champions League even though they’re languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. They may not admit it publicly, but plenty of United fans will have already booked their tickets to Bilbao for the final.

Although Ernesto Valverde’s Bilbao know an epic comeback is unlikely, they created enough chances against United in the first leg to suggest they can make a game of this. Nico Williams and Inaki Williams are a real threat in attack, while Bilbao know that if they score first then the home fans inside Old Trafford will start to get nervous. Bilbao, who look set to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four of La Liga, have absolutely nothing to lose and the carrot of playing in their home stadium in the final is still dangling. Just.

How to watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (May 8)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester United team news, focus

This is a massive game for Amorim’s future as he knows that given their current form United will be the favorites to win the Europa League if they can finish off Bilbao in the second leg. The final, when if they get there, will still be tough as they narrowly beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the league phase of the Europa League and they’ve lost three times against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions already this season too. Still, United’s experienced players have stepped up in a huge way during this Europa League campaign with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Harry Maguire sensational in the semifinal first leg win at Bilbao. The fact that Amad Diallo is also back from injury and scored at Brentford on Sunday is a huge bonus, while Alejandro Garnacho is also getting back to his best. United will look to hit Bilbao on the counter and will try and keep it simple.

OUT: Diogo Dalot (calf), Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Toby Collyer (leg)

Athletic Bilbao team news, focus

Central defender Dani Vivian is suspended after his red card for hauling back Rasmus Hojlund in the penalty box in the first leg. Top goalscorer Oihan Sancet missed the first leg through injury and remains a serious doubt as he didn’t feature in the 0-0 draw in La Liga against local rivals Real Sociedad at the weekend. Star winger Nico Williams also didn’t feature in the game and is in a race to be fully fit as he continues to battle a groin injury. Valverde knows Bilbao need to start sharp and score early to crank up the nerves inside Old Trafford but Bilbao aren’t a high-scoring team (they are the lowest scorers in La Liga’s top six) so it seems unlikely they will pull off the miracle comeback they need.

OUT: Dani Vivian (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Nico Williams (groin), Oihan Sancet (hamstring)

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao prediction

This could get a bit nervous at times for United but they will get the job done. Manchester United 1-2 Athletic Bilbao (Man United 4-2 Athletic Bilbao on aggregate).