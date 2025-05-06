How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bodo/Glimt’s fairytale run to the Europa League semifinals has been a joy to watch but Tottenham Hotspur aim to finish off the job on Thursday and reach the final in Bilbao.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg in north London last Thursday, Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt know they are up against it. But they always have been and that hasn’t fazed them so far, plus they have plenty of key players set to return for this second leg. The late goal they scored at Spurs last week could be crucial and Bodo/Glimt are very good at home, as their tiny Aspmyra Stadion holds just over 8,000 fans and has an artificial pitch which could level the playing fields significantly. In the knockout rounds of the Europa League they’ve won all three home games by an aggregate score of 10-2. An early goal for Bodo/Glimt will get Spurs’ nerves jangling and create quite the stir in northern Norway. No team has ever overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg of the Europa League semifinals to reach the final, but minnows Bodo/Glimt love proving everyone wrong.

Spurs and Ange Postecoglou know they have more than one foot in the Europa League final in Bilbao where they will likely face Manchester United, a team they’ve already beaten three times in all competitions this season. That makes Spurs the favorites for this competition, just, but they have to finish off the job in Norway first. They were clinical and ruthless in the first half against Bodo/Glimt last week but Ange will have been disappointed with conceding a late goal and Spurs have suffered more injuries ahead of this second leg. Given their entire season depends on winning the Europa League the pressure is on, as they’re set for their worst-ever finish in the Premier League. But that awful league season will not matter if they win this competition and get back into the UEFA Champions League. Remember: Ange always wins a trophy in his second season at a club...

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (May 8)

Venue: Aspmyra Stadion — Bodo

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Bodo/Glimt team news, focus

Captain Patrick Berg, plus midfielder Hakon Evjen and striker Andreas Helmersen are all available after being suspended for the first leg which is a big boost for Bodo/Glimt. Defenders Ole Blomberg and Daniel Bassi both missed the first leg through injury, while the reigning Norwegian champions haven’t had a game since the first leg so have had a full week to prepare for the second leg. They will look to make Spurs uncomfortable and set pieces and counters will be crucial. An early goal for the hosts would change everything.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs have lost Lucas Bergvall to injury, while James Maddison could also miss the rest of the season with a knee issue he picked up in the first leg. That is a real blow to Spurs’ hopes of winning the Europa League as the midfield creativity from that duo has been key at crucial moments in this competition. Dominic Solanke should be fit to lead the line, while captain Heung-min Son is close to a return. Spurs rested plenty of key players in their draw at West Ham on Sunday as their full focus is on winning the Europa League. Their season comes down to this and it’s all about holding their nerve and putting in a professional, solid display to reach the final.

OUT: Radu Dragusin (torn ACL), Lucas Bergvall (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (foot), James Maddison (knee), Dominic Solanke (thigh)

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like it could get a bit dicey for Spurs after the late goal for Bodo/Glimt in the first leg. They will get through but this team never seem to make it easy. Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Tottenham Hotspur win 4-3 on aggregate).