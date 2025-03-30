 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NBA: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Schedule Breakdown
nbc_moto_seattlehighlight_250329.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NBA: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Schedule Breakdown
nbc_moto_seattlehighlight_250329.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Erling Haaland injury — Man City, Norway star subs out of FA Cup quarterfinal

  
Published March 30, 2025 12:54 PM

Manchester City star Erling Haaland had an up-and-down day, and it finished prematurely in an up-and-down way with an injury at the Vitality Stadium.

Haaland scored City’s second-half equalizer, but that came after the Norwegian had a penalty saved and missed two other chances to open the scoring for the Premier League champions.

MORE — FA Cup schedule | List of FA Cup winners, finals

He then suffered a painful looking injury when chasing a loose ball. Haaland beat Bournemouth’s James Cook to it but then felt the falling Cook’s weight crash down on the back of his heel.

Man City trainers treated Haaland for some time, and the forward re-entered the game a few minutes later only to sink to the turf and signal for his substitution in the 61st minute. Omar Marmoush took his place and scored within moments of entry.

Erling Haaland injury — Man City, Norway star subs out of FA Cup quarterfinal

We’ll share an update as soon as Pep Guardiola speaks following the game at the Vitality Stadium.