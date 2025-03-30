Manchester City star Erling Haaland had an up-and-down day, and it finished prematurely in an up-and-down way with an injury at the Vitality Stadium.

Haaland scored City’s second-half equalizer, but that came after the Norwegian had a penalty saved and missed two other chances to open the scoring for the Premier League champions.

He then suffered a painful looking injury when chasing a loose ball. Haaland beat Bournemouth’s James Cook to it but then felt the falling Cook’s weight crash down on the back of his heel.

Man City trainers treated Haaland for some time, and the forward re-entered the game a few minutes later only to sink to the turf and signal for his substitution in the 61st minute. Omar Marmoush took his place and scored within moments of entry.

Erling Haaland injury — Man City, Norway star subs out of FA Cup quarterfinal

We’ll share an update as soon as Pep Guardiola speaks following the game at the Vitality Stadium.