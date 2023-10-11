Erling Haaland — Career stats, Video of all his Premier League goals in 2023-24

It says something about Erling Haaland’s remarkable young career that two Premier League matches without a goal is a certified cold streak.

The 23-year-old Norwegian heads into the international break with eight goals and two assists in 12 games across all competitions this season, all eight of those goals coming as he bids to defend his status as Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Haaland struck 36 times with eight assists in his first 35 Premier League games to earn the honor as the top scorer for the 2022-23 campaign, a mark that helped him scored 52 goals across all comps in his first season at Manchester City.

Below are Haaland’s career statistics from his time at Man City, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde, followed by video of all his goals so far in the 2023-24 Premier League season. And as a bonus, we’ve included all of his goals from the 2022-23 campaign atop the post.

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City stats (as of Oct. 11, 2023)

2023-24 season (Man City)

Premier League: 8 games, 8 goals, 1 assist

Champions League: 2 games, 1 assist

UEFA Super Cup: 1 game

Community Shield: 1 game

2022-23 season (Man City)

Premier League: 35 games, 36 goals, 8 assists

Champions League: 11 games, 12 goals, 1 assist

FA Cup: 4 games, 3 goals

League Cup: 2 games, 1 goal

Community Shield: 1 game

Erling Haaland career statistics (as of Oct. 11, 2023)

with Manchester City (2022-present)

Premier League: 43 games, 44 goals, 9 assists

Champions League: 13 games, 12 goals, 2 assists

All other comps: 9 games, 4 goals

with Borussia Dortmund (2019-2022)

Bundesliga: 67 games, 67 goals, 19 assists

Champions League: 13 games, 15 goals, 2 assists

All other comps: 9 games, 9 goals, 2 assists

with Red Bull Salzburg (2018-2020)

Austrian Bundesliga: 16 games, 17 goals, 2 assists

Champions League: 6 games, 8 goals, 1 assist

Europa League: 1 game

All other comps: 4 games, 4 goals

with Molde (2017-2018)

Eliteserien: 39 games, 14 goals, 5 assists

Europa League: 5 games, 4 goals, 1 assist

Goal vs Nottingham Forest — Sept. 23

Haaland heads Man City 2-0 in front of Forest Erling Haaland heads in his eighth goal of the Premier League season to double Manchester City's first-half lead over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

Goal at West Ham — Sept. 16

Haaland secures win for Man City v. West Ham Erling Haaland finally gets his goal as he powers his effort into the back of the West Ham goal to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead against West Ham United.

Hat trick vs Fulham - September 2

Haaland's hat trick for Manchester City v. Fulham Relive Erling Haaland's first Premier League hat-trick of the season as he guides Manchester City's to a 5-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad.

Goal at Sheffield United - August 27

Haaland puts Man City in front of Sheffield United After missing a penalty in the first half, Erling Haaland heads in his third goal of the season to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead at Sheffield United.

2 goals at Burnley - August 11

Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley It didn't take long for Erling Haaland to find the scoresheet in the new Premier League season, putting Manchester City ahead 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor.