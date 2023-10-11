 Skip navigation
Erling Haaland — Career stats, Video of all his Premier League goals in 2023-24

  
Published October 11, 2023 08:56 AM

It says something about Erling Haaland’s remarkable young career that two Premier League matches without a goal is a certified cold streak.

The 23-year-old Norwegian heads into the international break with eight goals and two assists in 12 games across all competitions this season, all eight of those goals coming as he bids to defend his status as Premier League Golden Boot winner.

[ MORE: Premier League table — Standings from 2023-24 season ]

Haaland struck 36 times with eight assists in his first 35 Premier League games to earn the honor as the top scorer for the 2022-23 campaign, a mark that helped him scored 52 goals across all comps in his first season at Manchester City.

Below are Haaland’s career statistics from his time at Man City, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde, followed by video of all his goals so far in the 2023-24 Premier League season. And as a bonus, we’ve included all of his goals from the 2022-23 campaign atop the post.

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City stats (as of Oct. 11, 2023)

2023-24 season (Man City)

  • Premier League: 8 games, 8 goals, 1 assist
  • Champions League: 2 games, 1 assist
  • UEFA Super Cup: 1 game
  • Community Shield: 1 game

2022-23 season (Man City)

  • Premier League: 35 games, 36 goals, 8 assists
  • Champions League: 11 games, 12 goals, 1 assist
  • FA Cup: 4 games, 3 goals
  • League Cup: 2 games, 1 goal
  • Community Shield: 1 game

Erling Haaland career statistics (as of Oct. 11, 2023)

with Manchester City (2022-present)

  • Premier League: 43 games, 44 goals, 9 assists
  • Champions League: 13 games, 12 goals, 2 assists
  • All other comps: 9 games, 4 goals

with Borussia Dortmund (2019-2022)

  • Bundesliga: 67 games, 67 goals, 19 assists
  • Champions League: 13 games, 15 goals, 2 assists
  • All other comps: 9 games, 9 goals, 2 assists

with Red Bull Salzburg (2018-2020)

  • Austrian Bundesliga: 16 games, 17 goals, 2 assists
  • Champions League: 6 games, 8 goals, 1 assist
  • Europa League: 1 game
  • All other comps: 4 games, 4 goals

with Molde (2017-2018)

  • Eliteserien: 39 games, 14 goals, 5 assists
  • Europa League: 5 games, 4 goals, 1 assist

Goal vs Nottingham Forest — Sept. 23
Haaland heads Man City 2-0 in front of Forest
Erling Haaland heads in his eighth goal of the Premier League season to double Manchester City's first-half lead over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

Goal at West Ham — Sept. 16
Haaland secures win for Man City v. West Ham
Erling Haaland finally gets his goal as he powers his effort into the back of the West Ham goal to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead against West Ham United.

Hat trick vs Fulham - September 2
Haaland's hat trick for Manchester City v. Fulham
Relive Erling Haaland's first Premier League hat-trick of the season as he guides Manchester City's to a 5-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad.

Goal at Sheffield United - August 27
Haaland puts Man City in front of Sheffield United
After missing a penalty in the first half, Erling Haaland heads in his third goal of the season to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead at Sheffield United.

2 goals at Burnley - August 11

Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
It didn't take long for Erling Haaland to find the scoresheet in the new Premier League season, putting Manchester City ahead 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Haaland doubles Man City's lead against Burnley
Erling Haaland finds the back of the net for the second time in the first half against Burnley, giving Manchester City a commanding 2-0 lead at Turf Moor.