Erling Haaland — Career stats, Video of all his Premier League goals in 2023-24
It says something about Erling Haaland’s remarkable young career that two Premier League matches without a goal is a certified cold streak.
The 23-year-old Norwegian heads into the international break with eight goals and two assists in 12 games across all competitions this season, all eight of those goals coming as he bids to defend his status as Premier League Golden Boot winner.
Haaland struck 36 times with eight assists in his first 35 Premier League games to earn the honor as the top scorer for the 2022-23 campaign, a mark that helped him scored 52 goals across all comps in his first season at Manchester City.
Below are Haaland’s career statistics from his time at Man City, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde, followed by video of all his goals so far in the 2023-24 Premier League season. And as a bonus, we’ve included all of his goals from the 2022-23 campaign atop the post.
Erling Haaland’s Manchester City stats (as of Oct. 11, 2023)
2023-24 season (Man City)
- Premier League: 8 games, 8 goals, 1 assist
- Champions League: 2 games, 1 assist
- UEFA Super Cup: 1 game
- Community Shield: 1 game
2022-23 season (Man City)
- Premier League: 35 games, 36 goals, 8 assists
- Champions League: 11 games, 12 goals, 1 assist
- FA Cup: 4 games, 3 goals
- League Cup: 2 games, 1 goal
- Community Shield: 1 game
Erling Haaland career statistics (as of Oct. 11, 2023)
with Manchester City (2022-present)
- Premier League: 43 games, 44 goals, 9 assists
- Champions League: 13 games, 12 goals, 2 assists
- All other comps: 9 games, 4 goals
with Borussia Dortmund (2019-2022)
- Bundesliga: 67 games, 67 goals, 19 assists
- Champions League: 13 games, 15 goals, 2 assists
- All other comps: 9 games, 9 goals, 2 assists
with Red Bull Salzburg (2018-2020)
- Austrian Bundesliga: 16 games, 17 goals, 2 assists
- Champions League: 6 games, 8 goals, 1 assist
- Europa League: 1 game
- All other comps: 4 games, 4 goals
with Molde (2017-2018)
- Eliteserien: 39 games, 14 goals, 5 assists
- Europa League: 5 games, 4 goals, 1 assist