How?! Erling Haaland scores acrobatic, back-to-goal goal for Man City in Champions League

Sparta Prague came all the way to Manchester City, and they are not getting cheated out of the full experience.

Phil Foden scored early and Erling Haaland doubled the lead after halftime with another goal showcasing his immense gifts.

We’re not even sure how to describe this finsh of a spinning Savinho cross, which would’ve been impressive regardless of how he finished it given the leaping defender in of him.

The Norwegian leaps up with his back almost completely to goal, raises his left leg to the head height of an average human, and snaps his foot backward into the ball.

The way Matheus Nunes is stooping to head it behind Haaland, you have to question whether anyone else on earth would’ve considered it an invitation, let alone sorted how to put it home.

Despite a century and a half of the sport, football can still surprise us.

