Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals with league-best 15th goal of season

Erling Haaland’s astonishing Premier League career added a new milestone on Tuesday, when he became the fastest player to 100 goals in the history of the league.

And this was not a nailbiter. He did the job in 111 games — 13 games faster than record holder Alan Shearer, who scored his 100th PL goal in his 124th game.

Haaland’s 15th goal of the season — the opener to put Manchester City 1-0 up away to Fulham — makes him the 35th player to score 100 goals in the Premier League era.

Who’s next?

Haaland joins Matt Le Tissier on exactly a century of goals. Next up? Cristiano Ronaldo with 103.

The other names occupying the next big milestones are:



25th all-time: Dion Dublin and Sadio Mane, 111 goals

20th all-time: Dwight Yorke and Raheem Sterling*, 123 goals

125 goals: Nicolas Anelka (19th)

150 goals: Michael Owen (11th)

10th all-time: Jermaine Defoe, 162 goals

Haaland has also scored the most goals in a player’s first 100 Premier League games with 88 after becoming the fastest to 100 goal involvements (94 games).

The Norwegian was also the fastest to 50 Premier League goals, doing it in 48 games. That was 17 games faster than Andy Cole.

*Raheem Sterling, while currently frozen out at Chelsea, is an active Premier League player and could raise the 20th all-time total.