NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Denny Hamlin breaks down in tears as the first witness testifying at NASCAR antitrust trial
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Amalie Arena Views
How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Golf’s biggest name, Tiger Woods, playing a giant role in shaping the PGA Tour’s future
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham
Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City’s second
Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham
Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City’s second
Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals with league-best 15th goal of season

  
Published December 2, 2025 02:52 PM

Erling Haaland’s astonishing Premier League career added a new milestone on Tuesday, when he became the fastest player to 100 goals in the history of the league.

And this was not a nailbiter. He did the job in 111 games — 13 games faster than record holder Alan Shearer, who scored his 100th PL goal in his 124th game.

Haaland’s 15th goal of the season — the opener to put Manchester City 1-0 up away to Fulham — makes him the 35th player to score 100 goals in the Premier League era.

Who’s next?

Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals

Haaland joins Matt Le Tissier on exactly a century of goals. Next up? Cristiano Ronaldo with 103.

The other names occupying the next big milestones are:

  • 25th all-time: Dion Dublin and Sadio Mane, 111 goals
  • 20th all-time: Dwight Yorke and Raheem Sterling*, 123 goals
  • 125 goals: Nicolas Anelka (19th)
  • 150 goals: Michael Owen (11th)
  • 10th all-time: Jermaine Defoe, 162 goals

Haaland has also scored the most goals in a player’s first 100 Premier League games with 88 after becoming the fastest to 100 goal involvements (94 games).

The Norwegian was also the fastest to 50 Premier League goals, doing it in 48 games. That was 17 games faster than Andy Cole.

*Raheem Sterling, while currently frozen out at Chelsea, is an active Premier League player and could raise the 20th all-time total.