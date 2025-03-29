How to watch Wolves vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves have eased their relegation fears in recent weeks and they host West Ham on Tuesday hoping to play with more freedom and creativity. But that’s hard with Matheus Cunha out suspended.

WATCH – Wolves vs West Ham

Vitor Pereira’s side battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win at struggling Southampton before the international break as Jorgen Strand Larsen stepped up with two goals in a huge win. That gave Wolves some valuable breathing space above the relegation zone and it would now take an almighty collapse and a huge upturn in form from Leicester and Ipswich for them to be relegated. Wolves are nine points clear of the drop zone with nine games to go.

West Ham sit just one place above Wolves but are eight points ahead of them and Graham Potter’s focus is on picking up some wins between now and the end of the season. Potter has just three wins in nine Premier League games in charge of the Hammers and they conceded a last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 at Everton before the break. They won’t go down but West Ham have to show a bit more creativity and composure between now and the end of May.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Tuesday (April 1)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Wolves team news, focus

Strand Larsen is the talisman in attack with Cunha out, while Bellegarde and Munetsi have done a great job supporting him in recent games. Wolves are settled defensively and wing backs Semedo and Ait Nouri are so important to how they play.

OUT: Matheus Cunha (suspension), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season)

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers are without so many key attacking players but Jarrod Bowen continues to step up when needed. Potter is building a solid base but West Ham fans want to see a bit more creativity from their team with the pressure off in the final months of the season.

OUT: Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Vladimir Coufal (hamstring), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Wolves vs West Ham prediction

This is going to be tight and there really isn’t much between these teams. Go for a West Ham win due to their extra bit of quality. Wolves 1-2 West Ham.