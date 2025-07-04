 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
At Wimbledon, Portuguese tennis players pay tribute to Diogo Jota with black ribbon
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mets add pitchers Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Núñez to long injured list
2025 French Open - Day 1
Sonmez becomes first Turkish player in Open Era to reach third round of a Slam

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
At Wimbledon, Portuguese tennis players pay tribute to Diogo Jota with black ribbon
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mets add pitchers Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Núñez to long injured list
2025 French Open - Day 1
Sonmez becomes first Turkish player in Open Era to reach third round of a Slam

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Motocross at RedBud 2025, Round 6: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 4, 2025 11:35 AM

Round 6 of the Pro Motocross season from RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, can be seen live on NBC at 3:00 p.m.

Jett Lawrence continues to dominate, but will have increased competition in the form of Chase Sexton this week, making for a four-rider battle to stand on the podium. Sexton is making his first start of 2025 after suffering an injury at Fox Raceway in the season opener.

Another storyline to watch will be the Pro Motocross debut of Ducati with Antonio Cairoli making his first of two starts with that manufacturer.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan now has and advantage over the field of more than one full round’s worth of points, which has him rumored to consider joining the 450 class as early as the final round of 2025.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2025 Motocross season at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 6 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, will begin live Saturday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. Round 6 can also be viewed live on NBC at 3:00 p.m.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

REDBUD ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

REDBUD TRACK MAP

RedBud Track Map.jpg

REDBUD EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:20 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:50 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
9:45 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:05 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:35 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:55 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:45 a.m.: 450 Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

Feature Program

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
1:11 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
2:12 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

3:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE NBC
4:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

More SuperMotocross News

RedBud Preview | Betting Guide
Chase Sexton set to return at RedBud
Southwick 450 results | 250 results
Motocross community mourns the death of Aidan Zingg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick for fifth win of 2025
Haiden Deegan earns truly perfect round at Southwick
Jett Lawrence runs away from field in Southwick Moto 1
Haiden Deegan wins Southwick Moto 1 by 25 seconds
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick
Drew Adams sidelined with broken finger