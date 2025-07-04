Motocross at RedBud 2025, Round 6: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 6 of the Pro Motocross season from RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, can be seen live on NBC at 3:00 p.m.

Jett Lawrence continues to dominate, but will have increased competition in the form of Chase Sexton this week, making for a four-rider battle to stand on the podium. Sexton is making his first start of 2025 after suffering an injury at Fox Raceway in the season opener.

Another storyline to watch will be the Pro Motocross debut of Ducati with Antonio Cairoli making his first of two starts with that manufacturer.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan now has and advantage over the field of more than one full round’s worth of points, which has him rumored to consider joining the 450 class as early as the final round of 2025.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2025 Motocross season at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 6 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, will begin live Saturday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. Round 6 can also be viewed live on NBC at 3:00 p.m.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

REDBUD ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

REDBUD TRACK MAP

REDBUD EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:45 a.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

Feature Program

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

1:11 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:12 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

3:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE NBC

4:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

