How to watch Everton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton and West Ham look to climb closer to mid-table when David Moyes’ Toffees play host to his former club at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Both teams have 33 points and ambitions to set themselves up for a stronger 2025-26 season under their new bosses. Moyes returned to Goodison around the same time Potter was appointed to lead the Irons.

WATCH – Everton v West Ham

The Toffees are unbeaten in eight-straight Premier League games, though the last three outings have been draws against Manchester United, Brentford, and Wolves.

Things haven’t been as rosy for West Ham but they do seem to be on the way up. The Irons are coming off a 1-0 loss to Newcastle that followed consecutive wins over Arsenal and Leicester City.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday

Venue: Goodison Park — Walton, Liverpool

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)

Everton vs West Ham prediction

The Toffees have done well considering how many attacking options have been (and remain) unavailable to them. West Ham have played a series of tight games of late with goals at a premium. We don’t see many nil-nils in the Premier League, but we’ll go for a deadlock. Everton 1-1 West Ham.