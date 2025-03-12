How to watch Southampton vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Whatever’s left of Southampton’s hopes to stay in the Premier League will be all but gone if Saints cannot get three points from 17th-place Wolves at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Saints have just nine points this season, still on track to be the worst haul ever in a Premier League season, and would max out at 39 by winning their final 10 games.

Wolves’ 23 points would be relegation-worthy most years but the struggles of Saints, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City have allowed Vitor Pereira’s men to count themselves six points above the drop.

Wolves get all three of the teams below them on the table in the next six Premier League fixtures, so their Premier League future is far from concrete.

Even without the suspended Matheus Cunha, they’ll feel three points are a must down south. They’ll look to collect them on the heels of a 2W-1L-2D run.

How to watch Southampton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday

Venue: St. Mary’s — Southampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), James Bree (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jan Bednarek (concussion), Ross Stewart (fitness), Juan Larios (fitness)

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news, focus

OUT: Matheus Cunha (suspension), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Marshall Munetsi (unspecified)

Southampton vs Wolves prediction

Saints have allowed 2+ expected goals against in four-straight games, with two of those games an eye-popping 4.99 and 5.12 to Liverpool and Brighton. But you know what? Maybe because it’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend here in the United States. Maybe it’s because Saints have a player nicknamed Tall Paul. I’m gonna do it. I don’t know why. These games happen sometimes and sometime will be this Saturday at St. Mary’s. Southampton 2-1 Wolves.