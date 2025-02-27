When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool are 13 points clear atop the Premier League table with 10 games to go and it’s now a matter of when, not if, they win the title, but when can Arne Slot’s side actually seal the deal?

The Reds are the champions elect and unless there’s an incredible collapse from themselves coinciding with 11 wins from 11 for Arsenal to finish the season, they will be lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield on the final day of the season after their game against Crystal Palace on May 25.

It would be just Liverpool’s second Premier League title and the 20th top-flight title in their history, equalling Manchester United’s record.

Below are all the answers to when Liverpool can win the Premier League title, the points they need and when they’re likely to win it.

When is the earliest Liverpool can win the Premier League title?

In theory Liverpool could win the Premier League title during their game against Fulham on April 4/5. If Arsenal lose all four of their Premier League games between now and then and Liverpool beat Southampton and Everton and then Fulham on the weekend of April 4, they will be the champions.

How many points do Liverpool need to win the Premier League title?

If Liverpool reach 88 points they will seal the title. With 11 games to go Arsenal can only reach a maximum of 87 points if they win all of their remaining games.

How many points can Liverpool get this season?

If Liverpool win all of their remaining 10 games they will finish the season on 97 points. That would be their second-highest points tally in their Premier League history, as they racked up 98 points on the only other occasion they’ve won the Premier League title back in 2019-20. They also had 97 points in the 2018-19 season when they remarkably finished second behind Manchester City.

What is a more likely scenario for when Liverpool will win the Premier League?

If Liverpool continue their rate of 2.39 points per game for the rest of the season, they will reach 88 points after nine games. That means they could seal the title against Arsenal at Anfield on May 10, as a win in that game for Liverpool would move Arsenal’s possible maximum points tally (assuming they win all of their other games before that game) down to 84 points.