 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cooper Flagg
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year
Chris Collins
Northwestern and Chris Collins agree to contract extension through 2030
Rick Pitino Bruce Pearl
St. John’s’ Rick Pitino, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl share AP coach of the year honors, 1st tie in history of award

Top Clips

nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cooper Flagg
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year
Chris Collins
Northwestern and Chris Collins agree to contract extension through 2030
Rick Pitino Bruce Pearl
St. John’s’ Rick Pitino, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl share AP coach of the year honors, 1st tie in history of award

Top Clips

nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 4, 2025 12:07 PM

The magic number for Liverpool to capture a record-tying 20th top-flight title is 13 — combined points won by the Reds, plus points dropped by 2nd-place Arsenal — with a chance for three of them when they visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

WATCH LIVE – Fulham vs Liverpool

Arne Slot’s side has lost just once in the Premier League all season — to Nottingham Forest back on Sept. 14 — and has run off 26 straight games without a defeat since then (19W-7D-0L). Their current run is the 4th-longest single-season unbeaten run in PL history, just four games short of passing themselves (2019-20) and Chelsea (2004-05) for the 2nd-longest, behind only Arsenal in 2003-04. Unsurprisingly, the other three all won the title. Slot, of course, is preaching the mantra of taking it one game at a time. “In theory, so many things can happen. We felt [on Wednesday, against Everton] how hard it is to win a Premier League game … It tells you that with eight games to go, every game is a challenge — starting with Fulham, who are having a very good season as well.”

A very good season, indeed, as Fulham (9th - 45 points) still find themselves with a chance to qualify for European competition. Three points is all that currently stands between Marco Silva’s side and a place in next season’s Europa Conference League (provided the PL is awarded a fifth UEFA Champions League place as expected). The run-in will be incredibly difficult for Fulham, though, with 1st-place Liverpool, 4th-place Chelsea, 7th-place Aston Villa and 5th-place Manchester City still to play between now and season’s end.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday
Venue: Craven Cottage — London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Fulham team news

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring)

Liverpool team news

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot), Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (head - MORE)

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

Much like Nottingham Forest, Fulham excel at playing games where not very much happens over the course of 90 minutes. They don’t give up many chances and they don’t make many mistakes, but they’re hardly prolific in attack themselves. Quality over quantity typically favors Liverpool, but it will be tight. Fulham 0-1 Liverpool.