How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The magic number for Liverpool to capture a record-tying 20th top-flight title is 13 — combined points won by the Reds, plus points dropped by 2nd-place Arsenal — with a chance for three of them when they visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side has lost just once in the Premier League all season — to Nottingham Forest back on Sept. 14 — and has run off 26 straight games without a defeat since then (19W-7D-0L). Their current run is the 4th-longest single-season unbeaten run in PL history, just four games short of passing themselves (2019-20) and Chelsea (2004-05) for the 2nd-longest, behind only Arsenal in 2003-04. Unsurprisingly, the other three all won the title. Slot, of course, is preaching the mantra of taking it one game at a time. “In theory, so many things can happen. We felt [on Wednesday, against Everton] how hard it is to win a Premier League game … It tells you that with eight games to go, every game is a challenge — starting with Fulham, who are having a very good season as well.”

A very good season, indeed, as Fulham (9th - 45 points) still find themselves with a chance to qualify for European competition. Three points is all that currently stands between Marco Silva’s side and a place in next season’s Europa Conference League (provided the PL is awarded a fifth UEFA Champions League place as expected). The run-in will be incredibly difficult for Fulham, though, with 1st-place Liverpool, 4th-place Chelsea, 7th-place Aston Villa and 5th-place Manchester City still to play between now and season’s end.

Fulham team news

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring)

Liverpool team news

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot), Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (head - MORE)

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

Much like Nottingham Forest, Fulham excel at playing games where not very much happens over the course of 90 minutes. They don’t give up many chances and they don’t make many mistakes, but they’re hardly prolific in attack themselves. Quality over quantity typically favors Liverpool, but it will be tight. Fulham 0-1 Liverpool.