Alisson injury news: Liverpool goalkeeper leaves Brazil camp early

  
Published March 21, 2025 04:51 PM

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to the Premier League club after suffering a head injury against Colombia during World Cup qualification on Thursday.

Alisson wasn’t on the field when Vinicius Junior fired Brazil to a win in the ninth minute of second half stoppage time, as the Liverpool keeper clashed heads with Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez and was replaced by Al Nassr keeper Bento Krepski

Brazil’s team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, called it a “suspected concussion” and would undergo tests but tempered worry as well.

“He is normal, without any complaints,” Lasmar said. “He did not report any fainting or memory loss.”

The Reds issued a short statement regarding the development, saying that Alisson was involved in the collision and “is travelling back to Merseyside and will undergo assessment from the Reds’ medical staff.”

Alisson did not play in Liverpool’s last game before the break, the League Cup Final loss versus Newcastle, as Arne Slot often opted for resting his No. 1 keeper in that tournament.

Caoimhin Kelleher started that game and would likely deputize if Alisson misses any time. Vitezslav Jaros has started a couple of games for the Reds this season as well.

The Reds next games is a Merseyside derby at Anfield against Everton. They’ll then meet Fulham and West Ham as they look to seal the Premier League title.