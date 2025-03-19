How to watch Brazil vs Colombia live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup has so far been a struggle for mighty Brazil and they host Colombia in a massive qualifier on Thursday.

Dorival Junior’s side have won just five of their 12 CONMEBOL qualifiers so far, as they have a five-point cushion over seventh-place. Only the top six teams from South American qualifying reach the 2026 World Cup automatically. Neymar was recalled for this window following his return to Santos but has since pulled out of the squad due to another injury, so the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha will once again lead the attack. With Alisson in goal, Gabriel at center back, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Matheus Cunha in midfield, there are so many familiar faces for Premier League fans with nine PL players in this 23-man Brazil squad.

As for Colombia, well, they’re one point and one place above Brazil in the table and are looking good to qualify for their first World Cup since 2018 as they missed out making it to Qatar in 2022. Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is their undisputed star in attack, while Colombia have a lovely balance of youth and experience in their squad. Veterans David Ospina, James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina are still leading the way, while Jhon Duran, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez and Jefferson Lerma are all names Premier League fans know well.

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:45pm ET Thursday (March 20)

Venue: Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha — Brasilia, Brazil

TV channel and Streaming en Espanol: Telemundo

Brazil team news, focus

Brazil are missing the likes of Ederson, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro, Danilo, Eder Militao, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison and Antony from this squad, and when you start to think about those absentees, you realize how deep their squad is. But Dorival Junior has gone for plenty of new names in this window with Nottingham Forest’s Murillo hoping to win his first cap at center back, plus Brighton’s Joao Pedro is in line to add to his two caps. Wolves duo Andre and Matheus Cunha could line up alongside Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield as there is a heavy Premier League feel to this squad. Brazil will be hoping to get at least four points from their games against Colombia and Argentina in this window to cement themselves in the automatic qualification spots. They need the trio of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Raphinha to deliver in attack to get them over the line.

Colombia team news, focus

Los Cafeteros were going really well early in qualifying but three defeats in their last four games has seen them drop down the standings. Still, they’re looking good for automatic qualification and with Duran, Diaz and James in attack, they are very dangerous and have a great mix of speed, trickery and power. Defensively they have plenty of experience and they will dig in and make this very tough for Brazil and look to the likes of Diaz to create chances on the counter. Colombia are at home against Paraguay after this game and know two positive results will go a long way in booking their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil vs Colombia prediction

This is going to be a really tight game with both teams eager to cement their spot in the automatic spots. Expect Brazil to edge it due to their incredible attacking talent. Brazil 2-1 Colombia.