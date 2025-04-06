Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool manager say after end of 26-match Premier League run?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have thoughts on a calamitous first-half that slowed his side’s Premier League title stroll on Sunday at Craven Cottage.

The Reds failed to take advantage of Arsenal’s Saturday draw, instead giving up ground in the Premier League title race following a 3-2 loss to hosts Fulham.

Liverpool scored early on an Alexis Mac Allister rocket goal but, frankly, fell apart in allowing three goals in 15 first-half minutes.

Luis Diaz pulled one back for the Reds off the bench, assisted by fellow sub Conor Bradley who was a surprise omission as Curtis Jones was deployed at right back to start the game.

Ironically, Jones might’ve been the best of Liverpool’s surprisingly bad back four in the first half. Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher did not help things, either, as the Reds dug a hole they could not escape on Sunday.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool manager say after loss at Fulham?

