Premier League preseason schedule 2025: Who is playing where this summer?

Premier League clubs are heading all over the world once again this summer as their preseason preparations for the 2025-26 ramp up.

With plenty of teams heading to the USA, plus many others also heading to Asia and across Europe, there are some intriguing training camps and fixtures lined up.

Below are all the confirmed preseason details for all 20 Premier League clubs this summer.

Arsenal

July 23 vs AC Milan (Singapore)

July 27 vs Newcastle (Singapore)

July 31 vs Tottenham Hotspur (Hong Kong)

Aston Villa

July 16 at Walsall (Bescott Stadium, Walsall)

July 19 at Hansa Rostock (Ostseestadion, Rostock)

July 30 at St. Louis City SC (Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri)

August 2 at Nashville SC (GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee)

Bournemouth

July 15 vs Hibernian

July 19 vs Bristol City

July 26 vs Everton (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA)

July 31 vs Manchester United (Solider Field, Chicago, USA)

August 3 vs West Ham (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA)

August 9 vs Real Sociedad (Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth)

Brentford — TBD

Brighton

August 2 at Southampton (St. Mary’s Stadium)

August 9 vs Wolfsburg (Amex Stadium)

Burnley

July 26 at Huddersfield Town (John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield)

July 26 at Shrewsbury Town (Croud Meadow, Shrewsbury)

August 2 at Stoke City (bet365 Stadium)

August 9 vs TBD (Turf Moor, Burnley)

Chelsea — TBD

Crystal Palace

July 25 at Crawley Town (Broadfield Stadium, Crawley)

TBC vs Liverpool (FA Community Shield, Wembley Stadium, London)

Everton

July 15 at Accrington Stanley (Wham Stadium, Accrington)

July 19 at Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park, Blackburn)

July 26 vs Bournemouth (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA)

July 30 vs West Ham (Solider Field, Chicago, USA)

August 3 vs Manchester United (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA)

Fulham

August 9 vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Craven Cottage, London)

Leeds United

July 19 vs Manchester United (Stockholm, Sweden)

August 2 vs Villarreal (Elland Road, Leeds)

August 9 vs AC Milan (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Liverpool

July 13 at Preston North End (Deepdale, Preston)

July 26 vs AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30 at Yokohama F. Marinos (Yokohama, Japan)

August 4 vs Athletic Bilbao (Anfield, Liverpool)

TBC vs Crystal Palace (FA Community Shield, Wembley Stadium, London)

Manchester City — TBD

Manchester United

July 19 vs Leeds United (Stockholm, Sweden)

July 27 vs West Ham (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA)

July 31 vs Bournemouth (Solider Field, Chicago, USA)

August 3 vs Everton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA)

August 9 vs Fiorentina (Old Trafford, Manchester)

Newcastle United

July 19 vs Celtic (Celtic Park, Glasgow)

July 27 vs Arsenal (Singapore)

TBC July/August vs K-League Select XI (South Korea)

TBC July/August vs Tottenham Hotspur (South Korea)

August 9 vs Atletico Madrid (St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Nottingham Forest — TBD

Sunderland

July 12 at Gateshead (Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead)

July 12 at South Shields (1st Cloud Arena, Jarrow)

July 19 vs Sevilla (Estadio Algarve, Portugal)

July 21 vs Sporting Lisbon (Estadio Algarve, Portugal)

July 26 at Hearts (Tynecastle, Edinburgh, Scotland)

July 29 at Hull City (MKM Stadium, Hull)

August 2 vs Real Betis (Stadium of Light, Sunderland)

Tottenham Hotspur

July 31 vs Arsenal (Hong Kong)

August 7 at Bayern Munich (Allianz Arena, Munich)

TBC July/August vs Newcastle (South Korea)

August 13 vs PSG (UEFA Super Cup — Udine, Italy)

West Ham United

July 27 vs Man United (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA)

July 30 vs Everton (Soldier Field, Chicago, USA)

August 3 vs Bournemouth (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

July 26 at Stoke City (bet365 Stadium, Stoke)

August 3 at Girona (Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain)

August 9 vs Celta Vigo (Molineux, Wolverhampton)