How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to continue preseason preparations on Thursday (7:30 am ET), when the north London rivals meet outside the UK for the first time in derby history — in a so-called friendly — in Hong Kong.

MORE — Premier League preseason schedules for all 20 teams

The newly-minted Kai Tak Sports Park may have evaded the hurricanes and thunderstorms that were previously forecast for this week, heavy rain and wind are still expected.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Thursday (July 31)

Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park — Hong Kong

Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners started their preseason tour with a pair of wins, over AC Milan and Newcastle, last week — at the same that brand new summer signing, striker Viktor Gyokeres, was unveiled in front of the fans in Singapore. Gyokeres is the $74-million solution to Arsenal’s biggest problem last season: They didn’t score enough goals (69) to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title, even with having the league’s best defensive record (34 conceded) by seven goals. Noni Madueke, who won’t join the squad until after they return from Asia, should also go some way toward helping that cause, after joining from Chelsea for $55 million this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs are only on game 1 of their Asian tour after drawing League One sides Wycombe Wanderers (2-2) and Luton Town (0-0) on the same day, as new head coach Thomas Frank wanted 22 players with playing time before leaving London. As seemingly easy as Arsenal have made their transfer business look, dealings have proved rather difficult for Spurs (again). Mohammed Kudus has come in for $75 million, but Spurs’ $80-million move for Morgan Gibbs-White was scuppered when Nottingham Forest threatened legal action for breach of confidentiality relating to the release clause in his contract and signed Gibbs-White to a new contract instead.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

The Gunners are simply much further along in their progression this preseason. The squad is settled, the system is familiar as can be, and they need a fast start to the season. Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.