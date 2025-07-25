 Skip navigation
How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Friendly stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published July 25, 2025 12:25 PM

Two of last season’s top-five finishers in the Premier League meet Sunday at Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, as Arsenal and Newcastle United clash well away from the United Kingdom.

The Gunners are coming off a dynamite performance in a win over AC Milan in Singapore, a single finish not exactly displaying their control.

MORE — Premier League preseason schedules, scores

Newcastle United, meanwhile, followed up a 4-0 win over League Two outfit Carlisle United with a humbling 4-0 smackdown by Celtic in Glasgow.

There will be a temptation to tag that score line even given the natural unevenness of preseason, as rumors are rampant that superstar striker Alexander Isak is unsettled by the lack of a new contract to meet his wage desires. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says the Swede is dealing with a minor thigh injury.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Newcastle United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Singapore National Stadium in Kallang
Streaming: NewcastleUnited.com or Arsenal.com (paid)

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners still won’t have Gabriel Jesus for some time, while Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes are not quite ready for prime time (in this case, we’re deeming this preseason game prime time). Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, and Kepa Arrizabalaga made their Arsenal debuts against AC Milan. Arsenal are expected to announce Viktor Gyokeres soon, but very likely not in time for the Swede to lace up his boots for Sunday.

Newcastle United team news, focus

Howe wanted several transfers done early but so far Anthony Elanga is the only non-teen through the door. Spain 18-year-old Antonio Cordero arrived from Malaga and Friday saw the Magpies announce the Seung-soo Park of Suwon Bluewings. Isak’s status looms large after Hugo Ekitike chose Liverpool and names like Benjamin Sesko and Jorgen Strand Larsen are now being mentioned if the Swede decides to leave Newcastle. Pretty unsettling ahead of a Champions League season, yeah?

Arsenal vs Newcastle United prediction

The travel is a huge challenge and Arsenal have been abroad longer. Predicting preseason is almost always silly but the Gunners are better settled in Singapore and looked a lot better against AC Milan than Newcastle did versus Celtic. Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle.