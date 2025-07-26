 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

  
Published July 25, 2025 08:23 PM

Ruben Amorim’s first full season in charge of Manchester United — the job he originally wanted — is inching closer as Manchester United continue preseason preparations against West Ham in the 2025 Summer Series on Saturday (7 pm ET).

MOREFull list of ins and outs at all 20 Premier League clubs

The Red Devils appointed Amorim back in November after Erik ten Hag was fired, but the 40-year-old Portuguese wasn’t too keen to take over mid-season and instead wanted to start the job this summer. Well, Man United finished the season 15th and won just 27 points from 27 games (16th during that time) under Amorim. It’s easy to see why he wanted a clean slate at Old Trafford, because now the new season is upon us and everyone is already thinking, if not saying, it: How many more defeats (14 of 27) will it take before Amorim is under real pressure to save his job? United should score more goals this season (32 in 27) after signing established Premier League stars Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha for a combined $180 million, but the problematic midfield remains unchanged, as does the shoddily patchworked defense (42 conceded in 27).

Speaking of another manager who likely wanted to start his new gig in the summer, Graham Potter is set for his first full season at West Ham. Mohammed Kudus’ $74-million transfer to Tottenham Hotspur leaves Potter short on attacking quality, but with the necessary funds to (finally) start piecing together his new project. So far, center back Jean-Clair Todibo ($44 million, Nice), left back El Hadji Malick Diouf ($25.5 million, Slavia Prague) and Kyle Walker-Peters (free, Southampton) have added to the team that struggled its way to a 14th-place finish last season.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7pm ET Saturday (July 26)
Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV Channel, Streaming: Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Andre Onana (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

On paper, West Ham are really going to struggle to create scoring chances, let alone actually score them, this season. Manchester United 2-0 West Ham.