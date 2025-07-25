How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live: Summer Series stream link, TV channel, prediction

The Premier League Summer Series 2025 kicks off Saturday in New Jersey when USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams and Bournemouth tangle with Everton at MetLife Stadium.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries also boast another American in teenager Matai Akinmboni, who arrived from DC United in January but never hit the pitch despite 12 times in the matchday squad.

Bournemouth finished ninth last season, a terrific campaign, but Iraola and his crew will remember how close they were to reaching one of the European places.

Everton, meanwhile, finished 12th on the table after a late-season surge and David Moyes is hoping for a deeper squad remade under his eye.

The Toffees have some strong players coming back including Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, and Iliman Ndiaye, and have added Villarreal hit man Thierno Barry while also signing 2024-25 loanee Carlos Alcaraz on a permanent deal.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Saturday

Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Channel/Streaming: Peacock

Everton team news, focus

Barry is one of the Premier League wild cards for this season after scoring 11 goals for Villarreal last season. He’s a strong ball carrier who thrives in the air and has scored everywhere including Beveren (20 goals in one season) and Basel (14 over two seasons). With Pickford at the back behind Tarkowski and Branthwaite, the Toffees have a good base. Let’s see how they fill out the roster.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have gone from 15th to 12th and then ninth in their second Premier League tenure. Staying top-half would be a success but moving further up the table is easier said than done. Milos Kerkez is gone to Liverpool and Kepa Arrizabalaga gone on loan but Evanilson, Marcos Senesi, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, Illya Zabarnyi, and — for now — Antoine Semenyo remain in black and red. New boys Hamed Traore, Romain Faivre, and Djordje Petrovic are among the new faces.

Everton vs Bournemouth prediction

It’s preseason but everyone wants a prediction, yeah? Both teams can go and there aren’t too many new pieces to introduce to this showing. We’ll go with Bournemouth, who are a bit deeper for these 90 minutes. Everton 1-2 Bournemouth.