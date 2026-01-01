Liverpool vs Leeds LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

In-form sides collide at Anfield on New Year’s Day when Liverpool and Leeds look to start 2026 the way they completed 2025.

Ekitike should score

Frimpong’s cross is straight to Ekitike at the back post but he gets the header all wrong from close range and heads it away from goal. Perri did enough to put him off, but Ekitike has to score.

Sloppy from Alisson but Leeds can’t convert

That is really sloppy from Alisson as he passes the ball straight to Ethan Ampadu. But his shot lacks power and Alisson scampers back across his goal to save. Leeds let Alisson off the hook.

Incredible block to deny Wirtz!

Ekitike causing problems again as a long ball over the top finds him. He is pushing away Bijol who is all over him and finds Wirtz. Justin makes a magnificent block to deny Wirtz a certain goal.

Big chance for Liverpool!

Ekitike does really well to cut inside and his low shot is a bobbler that Perri can’t keep hold of. The loose ball drops to Wirtz but Leeds somehow clear. Much better from Liverpool.

Bright start from Leeds

It is the away side who have started the better at Anfield. Aaronson has been involved heavily and Nmecha is putting himself about up top and causing problems for Van Dijk and Co. as Leeds have Liverpool camped in their own half.

Liverpool lineup

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Leeds lineup

Perri; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk; Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Gudmundsson; Aaronson; Nmecha

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Joe Gomez (muscular), Mohamed Salah (international duty - AFCON), Wataru Endo (knock), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Liverpool vs Leeds preview

Liverpool have won three-straight Premier League matches as part of a six-match unbeaten run, and a win on Thursday would give Arne Slot’s men a minimum four-point advantage on fifth place.

Leeds haven’t lost since November 29, winning twice and drawing three to finish the calendar year six points clear of the bottom three.

Daniel Farke’s men have been getting results despite some struggles at the back. They started their return to the Premier League with two clean sheets by Week 3 but are yet to hold another opponent without a goal.

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction

Ex-Everton man Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been poaching at a premium and would be thrilled to stick it to the Reds, but Leeds would also need a strong defensive showing and that seems an unlikely proposition. Liverpool 2-1 Leeds.