When are the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures announced? Start date, how to watch live, schedule, full details

The focus has now switched to the 2025-26 Premier League season and the fixtures will be announced pretty soon now we know the 20 teams who will be competing.

MORE — Final Premier League table for 2024-25 season

There are also plenty of other details revealed, such as the dates the new season will kick off and end, plus how you can watch all 380 games in the USA.

Below are all of the details you need to know about the fixture release date, where you can find the schedule in full and much more.

Which teams are in the 2025-26 Premier League?

The 20 teams competing in the Premier League for the upcoming season are:



Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

What date will the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures be announced?

The full schedule for the 2025-26 Premier League season will be announced on Wednesday June 18, 2025 at 4am ET.

There will be 33 rounds of weekend fixtures, with five midweek rounds of games.

Exact dates and times of games will be adjusted during the season, but teams will play one another in the matchweeks listed when the full schedule is released.

When does the 2025-26 Premier League season start?

The first weekend of the new Premier League season will be on August 16-17, 2025. In recent seasons the first game of the season has kicked off on a Friday, which would be August 15.

When does the 2025-26 Premier League season end?

The final round of games will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026 as all 10 games will kick off at the same time. That means the season finishes just over two weeks before the 2026 World Cup kicks off. Here’s the full schedule for the World Cup, just in case you need it.

Where can you find the full 2025-26 Premier League schedule?

Right here on NBCSports.com! We will have you covered.

How can you watch games during the 2025-26 Premier League season live?

All 380 Premier League games will be available to watch across NBC’s platforms.