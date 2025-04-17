Royals at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 17

It’s Thursday, April 17 and the Royals (8-11) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (10-8). Michael Lorenzen is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Reese Olson for Detroit.

Kansas City is coming off a 4-3 loss yesterday at the hands of the New York Yankees, while Detroit dropped its road contest 5-1 at Milwaukee. Detroit has lost two straight games and scored one total run, while Kansas City was swept by New York scoring six total runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Tigers

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, FDSNDTX, Fox Sports 1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Royals at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Royals (+119), Tigers (-141)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: Michael Lorenzen vs. Reese Olson

Royals: Michael Lorenzen , (1-2, 3.71 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Tigers: Reese Olson , (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@Vmoneysports) likes the First Three Innings Under 2.5 Runs:

“Both Detroit and Kansas City have had a rough stretch offensively. The Tigers have scored one run in the past two games, while the Royals lost three straight with six total runs. Neither Olson nor Lorenzen are two pitchers that scream Under, but the offenses are not in good form right now to be backing Overs. I like the first three innings Under 2.5 runs at -120 odds as a fun sweat.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Royals and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Tigers

The Royals have lost 6 of their last 8 games

The Royals’ last 4 road games have stayed under the Total

The Tigers are showing a profit of 2.77 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Comerica Park

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: