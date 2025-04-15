How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

The margin for error is now incredibly thin for Manchester United as their season hangs in the balance as they host Lyon in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday.

After two Andre Onana errors allowed Lyon to salvage a 2-2 draw from the first leg, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will still be angry about the injury-time equalizer his side conceded after putting themselves in a strong position for the second leg. Amorim rested Onana for the 4-1 hammering at Newcastle on Sunday and despite all of the noise around his pre-game comments about Lyon last week, the Cameroonian goalkeeper is likely to come back into the lineup. With United languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, this game is win or bust for their season.

As for Lyon, well, they were dangerous throughout the first leg and are playing with no fear whatsoever. Everybody expects Man United to somehow find a way to win at Old Trafford and go through, but Lyon have lost just two of their last 12 games in all competitions and sit within two points of second place in Ligue 1. They will have taken plenty of confidence from their first leg performance and they now know how easily they can rattle United.

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (April 17)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester United team news, focus

There is so much pressure on this United side for this game as winning the Europa League is the only way they’re going to salvage this horror season. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes looked sharp in the first half at Newcastle on Sunday but United faded badly in the second half as Amorim rested key players. Zirkzee suffered an injury and is out so he can’t build on his late goal at Lyon in the first leg, with Hojlund, Garnacho and Fernandes to start in attack once again. The main aim for United is to stay solid with Yoro, Maguire and Lindelof likely to be the back three. Mainoo could come in to play a more substantial role at a key moment, while Shaw and Eriksen are experienced options off the bench.

OUT: Toby Collyer (knock), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Joshua Zirzkee (thigh)

Lyon team news, focus

Talented forward Ernest Nuamah is out after suffering an ACL injury earlier this month, while Lyon are also without promising winger Malick Fofana. Tolisso and Cherki were excellent in the first leg, with the latter causing havoc with his clever passes and direct running. Almada was also a threat and veteran Lacazette will also play a big role, either from the start or off the bench.

Manchester United vs Lyon prediction

This is going to be tense but a bit of magic from Fernandes or Garnacho will likely get the job done. Manchester United 2-1 Lyon (Manchester United 4-3 Lyon on aggregate).