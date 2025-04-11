How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brunos collide when Newcastle United aim keep the good times rolling against an off-kilter and potentially-weary Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Magpies captain Bruno Guimaraes is back to his very best, with six assists on the season as part of a fantastic midfield trio, while United star Bruno Fernandes is the only bonafide star on an underperforming Red Devils side aching for the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have won three-straight in the Premier League and four overall if you include the League Cup Final triumph over Liverpool, and a top-five place in within reach with seven matches to play in the Premier League season.

WATCH LIVE — Newcastle v Manchester United

Man United’s UEFA Champions League hopes rest solely upon winning the Europa League, a quest that is in the balance following a 2-2 draw at Lyon in Thursday’s quarterfinal first leg.

But the 13th-place Red Devils — still doesn’t read right, does it? — are coming back from France having asked 90 continental minutes out of mainstays Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, and already thin squad.

Newcastle are the Premier League’s fourth-best side in points-per-game and they could well sit as high as third here with wins over Man Utd and Crystal Palace at midweek. The visitors would do well to finish in the top-half of the table at this point.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Joe Willock (head), Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (hip)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Toby Collyer (knock)

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

The Red Devils are almost certainly prioritizing the UEL second leg at Old Trafford, and they are low on depth, anyway. Newcastle may not have Anthony Gordon but are getting plenty of production from wingers Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy. Their midfield is their strength and healthy, though, and that should be enough barring some Fernandes magic (which is always possible). Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United.