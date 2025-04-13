Ruben Amorim watched Manchester United concede four times for the first time in his Premier League tenure, a 4-1 humbling at the hands of hosts Newcastle United on Sunday.

It was 1-1 at the break but Harvey Barnes scored twice in the second half to key the Magpies’ three-goal win, stopping the Red Devils short of back-to-back league wins.

Amorim’s side had drawn 2-2 with Lyon on Thursday in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal tie, and his team may’ve put one eye on the second leg after Newcastle reclaimed the match’s advantage.

But a game with some promising moments of pressure faded into another Man United loss, and Amorim’s reaction is one to watch.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss set to speak after humbling loss at Newcastle

We’ll share all of Amorim’s words from St. James’ Park as soon as he speaks up north.