How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 8, 2025 07:52 AM

It’s very clear that it’s Europa League glory or bust for Manchester United this season as Ruben Amorim’s side face Lyon in the quarterfinals.

MORE — Full Europa League quarterfinal schedule, details

The first leg takes place in Lyon on Thursday with United on a mini-revival after just one defeat in nine games in all competitions (in normal time). They’ve been far from impressive but Bruno Fernandes is doing his best to hold things together and create chances, while United’s defense has improved as they drew 0-0 at home against Manchester City in the derby on Sunday. It’s still not great in the Premier League as they sit in the bottom half of the table but they’ve been pretty decent in the Europa League all season long and this competition is their ticket back to the Champions League and European football next season.

As for Lyon, well, they’ve had a resurgence in the second half of this season as veteran striker and captain Alexandre Lacazette is leading the line and the French giants have been in superb form with eight wins in their last 10 games in all competitions. Paulo Fonseca has overseen a great few months since taking charge in January, but he was handed a nine-month ban after angrily confronting a referee in early March so they’re navigating that. On the pitch, Lyon are in the Champions League hunt in Ligue 1 and could very well end up finishing second in the table behind PSG. But they know they need a decent lead to take with them to Old Trafford for the second leg.

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (April 10)
Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais — Lyon
TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Lyon team news, focus

There are so many familiar names in this Lyon squad and they’ve gelled impressively since Fonseca arrived. Lacazette keeps scoring up top, while Cherki and Almada are real talents in attacking midfield. Matic and Tolisso hold things down in central midfield and are so experienced, while USMNT midfield Tanner Tessmann is a regular contributor. Lyon did suffer a big blow as talented attacker Ernest Nuamah suffered an ACL injury at the weekend against Lille, and they will also be without talented winger Malick Fofana through injury.

Manchester United team news, focus

Injuries have hit United hard all season long and that is something Amorim has dealt with admirably. Defensively they’ve got some key players back in recent weeks as Harry Maguire has been crucial at center back in their 3-4-2-1 formation. De Ligt is struggling with an injury for this game, while Mainoo has a chance of returning and would be a big help off the bench. But United’s attack has looked really sluggish in recent weeks and they need Hojlund, Garnacho and Zirkzee to find some sort of confidence to give them something to take back to Old Trafford for the second leg. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are really stepping up in midfield as United aim to end a dismal season on a high.

OUT: Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Matthijs de Ligt (undisclosed), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed)

Lyon vs Manchester United prediction

This seems like it will end in a draw, and United will be fine with that. They are struggling to create chances and although they look dangerous from set pieces, Lyon will fancy their chances of scoring on the counter. Lyon 1-1 Manchester United.