Premier League promotion focus: Epic scrap developing for automatic spots

Just like last season in the Championship there is an incredible scrap developing between four huge teams for the two automatic promotion spots to the Premier League.

Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland are within a few points of one another at the top and as always there are so many twists and turns in England’s second-tier with at least half the league still in the promotion hunt.

Remember: only the top two teams will be promoted to the Premier League automatically, with teams finishing third to sixth playing in the playoffs which culminates in the “richest game in sports” in the final at Wembley.

Below is the latest update on the Premier League promotion situation, with focus on the automatic and playoff hunts.

Premier League promotion focus 2024-25 season — Contenders for automatic spots

1st: Leeds United — 56 points, +32 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2022-23

Daniel Farke’s side were the team to miss out on promotion last season after being in the top four basically all season long. They’re extremely strong and have lost just three times this season, with USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson, plus Manor Solomon, Joel Piroe and Dan James a brilliant front four in the second-tier. Leeds deserve praise for sticking with Farke after losing in the playoff final last season and that continuity has led to a very solid, steady season so far.

2nd: Sheffield United — 55 points, +21 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2023-24

Chris Wilder has done an excellent job turning things around at Sheffield United, as that process started last season as they were clearly relegated from the Premier League some time before the end of the season. The Blades have a clear playing style and identity under Wilder and Kieffer Moore up top is important to that with Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare full of energy breaking from midfield. They have lost against Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley in games between the top teams but they’ve taken care of business against pretty much everyone else.

3rd: Burnley — 53 points, +22 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2023-24

Scott Parker has built a defensive juggernaut as the Clarets have conceded just nine goals (yes, nine) in their opening 27 games of the season. They’ve only scored 31, so the football hasn’t exactly been exhilarating, but Parker is very good at organizing a team defensively and the Clarets are looking good for an immediate return to the Premier League. After losing manager Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich in the summer, Burnley have responded well and goalkeeper James Trafford is having a fine season.

4th: Sunderland — 51 points, +17 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2016-17

The Black Cats are the surprise-package in the hunt for automatic promotion and Bellingham is leading the charge. Jobe Bellingham, Jude’s younger brother, that is. The 19-year-old midfielder has been a revelation and Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris was relatively unknown when he arrived from Lorient in the summer. He’s not now. Sunderland are quick on the counter with loan signing Wilson Isidor a real find up top. The loan signing of Chris Mepham has added experience to a very young side and although Sunderland aren’t expected to finish in the top two, perhaps that is why they are so dangerous? They’re playing with house money because nobody expected them to be in the automatic hunt.

In the playoff hunt

5th: Blackburn Rovers — 42 points, +7 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2011-12

Rovers are punching well above their weight and John Eustace is clearly a very good coach. The Lancashire club were poor last season as John Dahl Tomasson left and Eustace has turned them into a really organized side. They have run out of steam in recent weeks and doing some business in January could be essential to keeping their playoff hopes alive.

6th: West Bromwich Albion — 41 points, +11 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2020-21

The Baggies have coped fairly well with losing head coach Carlos Corberan to Valencia midway through the season. Former head coach Tony Mowbray has been is their new boss and they will continue to be well-organized. West Brom have drawn 14 of their 27 games so far and with USMNT striker Daryl Dike still out injured but close to returning, Josh Maja has been carrying the load up top. The Baggies made it to the playoffs last season and have plenty of that squad still together to help the do it again.

7th: Middlesbrough — 41 points, +10 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2016-17

Michael Carrick’s side are clearly very talented and he’s done a very consistent job over the last few years as Middlesbrough are always around the playoff places. Emmanuel Latte Lath is their main man up top but they have struggled for consistency and have only strung two runs of two or more consecutive wins together this season.

8th: Watford — 41 points, +1 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2021-22

Young coach Tom Cleverley has done a really good job given all of the usual squad changes you’d expect with the ownership model of the Pozzo family and the Hornets a bit of a surprise package to be in this position. Giorgi Chakvetadze is a real talent in midfield and despite a wobble over the festive period and start of 2025, the Hornets are hanging in there.

Keep a close eye on

9th: Bristol City — 37 points, +2 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: Never (last in England’s top-flight in 1979-80)

Liam Manning is a fine young coach and the Robins have a brilliant home record, as they’ve only lost twice all season at Ashton Gate and those were narrow defeats to Burnley and Sunderland. Anis Mehmeti and Scott Twine are two forwards to keep a close eye on.

10th: Sheffield Wednesday — 37 points, -5 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 1999-2000

Danny Rohl has done an incredible job at Wednesday, arriving during last season and keeping them up and now they’ve been in the playoff hunt for most of this season playing aggressive, exciting football. Outspoken chairman Dejphon Chansiri is an issue off the pitch, with funds a problem so they may not be able to strengthen their squad despite unexpectedly being in the playoff picture.

11th: Norwich City — 36 points, +4 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2021-22

The Canaries are scrapping away but it’s been the case of one step forward and one back all season long. After they lost in embarrassing fashion in the playoff semifinals to Leeds last season, David Wagner left and straight-talking Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup is now in charge. Broja Sainz is a real talent but Norwich need to keep him on the pitch, while USMNT striker Josh Sargent being out has hit them hard. The Canaries could make a late-season push for the top six.

12th: QPR — 35 points, -4 goal difference

Last season in Premier League: 2014-15

Queens Park Rangers were in the relegation scrap just a few weeks ago but a run of just one defeat in their last 12 (including seven wins) has catapulted them up the table. Head coach Marti Cifuentes is a hugely likable character and QPR are surging right now. A team like this is always dangerous heading into the second half of the season and QPR will feel like they have absolutely nothing to lose.