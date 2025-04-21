Burnley, Leeds United promoted to the Premier League

Burnley and Leeds United have sealed the Championship’s two automatic promotion spots following the Clarets’ 2-1 win over third-place Sheffield United on Monday at Turf Moor.

Josh Brownhill scored a brace in Burnley’s win, which came hours after Leeds smashed Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road on the strength of four Joel Piroe goals.

Leeds and Burnley both have 94 points, with the Clarets’ plus-46 goal differential 14 behind the Whites. Both sides have two matches left in their chase for the Championship crown.

Sheffield United’s 86 points guarantee their third-place finish on the table, and they’ll face the division’s sixth-place team in the first round of the promotion playoffs. Win that, and the Blades will meet the winner of the 4th vs 5th match-up for a place in the Premier League via the “richest game in sports” at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season, while Leeds went down the previous season. Both sides are coached by Premier League-experienced managers; The Clarets are managed by Scott Parker, while Leeds are led by Daniel Farke.

