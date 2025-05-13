Marlins at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 13

Its Tuesday, May 13 and the Marlins (15-25) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (24-18).

Valente Bellozo is slated to take the mound for Miami against Ben Brown for Chicago.

The series opened last night with the Cubs rolling to a 5-2 win. Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki both went deep for the Cubs to pace the attack.

Lets dive into Game 2 of this series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Cubs

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, MARQ

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+202), Cubs (-247)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 13, 2025: Valente Bellozo vs. Ben Brown

Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-2, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 vs. Dodgers - 5.1IP, 0ER, 1H, 2BB, 7Ks Cubs: Ben Brown (3-3, 4.95 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 vs. San Francisco - 5IP, 3ER, 6H, 2BB, 9Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Cubs

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Marlins’ last 3 road games have stayed under the Total

The Marlins have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 games

Dansby Swanson is 5-10 over his last 3 games

is 5-10 over his last 3 games Since seeing his 7-game hitting streak snapped, Ian Happ is hitless in his last 3 games (0-10)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Marlins and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: