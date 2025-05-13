Pirates at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 13

Its Tuesday, May 13 and the Pirates (14-28) are in Queens to take on the Mets (27-15).

Mitch Keller is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Kodai Senga for New York.

The Mets claimed the series opener last night, 4-3. Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly in the ninth plated the winning run after the Bucs tied the game at 3 in the top of the final frame.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Mets

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: SNP, SNY

Odds for the Pirates at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+204), Mets (-250)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 13, 2025: Mitch Keller vs. Kodai Senga

Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-4, 4.40 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 at St. Louis - 6IP, 3ER, 7H, 3BB, 6Ks Mets: Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.16 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 at Arizona - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 5BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Mets

Francisco Lindor has at least one hit in 5 straight games (10-23)

has at least one hit in 5 straight games (10-23) Pete Alonso has a single hit in each of the last 4 games (4-17)

has a single hit in each of the last 4 games (4-17) The Mets have won 16 of their last 20 games at Citi Field against the Pirates

The Under has cashed in 6 of the Mets’ last 8 home games with Kodai Senga as the starting pitcher

Betting the Mets on the Run Line with Kodai Senga as the starter has returned a 1.35-unit profit in 2025

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the New York Mets at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

