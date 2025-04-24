How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

European hopefuls Bournemouth host Europa League-focused Manchester United on Sunday.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Manchester United

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have hit a tough spell at the wrong time of the season, winning just one of their last eight games. They are three games unbeaten and have kept two shutouts in a row (0-0 at Crystal Palace and a 1-0 home win against Fulham), so they have regained their defensively solidity and are now relying on the likes of Semenyo, Evanilson and Kluivert to hit top form once more. Bournemouth currently sit in eighth and if they finish there it is very likely they will compete in Europe for the first time in club history.

Manchester United’s full focus is on their Europa League semifinal first leg at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, as Ruben Amorim continues to give youngsters a chance in the Premier League. After losing 1-0 at home to Wolves last weekend United are basically guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time in history, which is truly shocking. Huge changes are coming this summer whether or not they win the Europa League to save their dismal campaign.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 27)

Venue: Vitality Stadium

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

Injuries have calmed down for Bournemouth and having the chance to field what is almost their first-choice side has shown how tough they are to play against in recent weeks. USMNT midfielder. Tyler Adams has been superb in midfield, while Semenyo, Kluivert and Evanilson are getting going again as a trio with Kluivert’s return from injury at a key moment in the season a big boost. Big clubs are circling for Kerkez, Semenyo, Kluivert and Huijsen and it will be intriguing summer to see how the Cherries try to stop others, erm, cherry-picking, their best talents.

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee)

Manchester United team news, focus

United are all about the Europa League but Amorim will probably give plenty of key players a start to warm them up for the trip to Spain. Expect to see Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte all play for 60 minutes. Up top poor old Rasmus Hojlund needs a break and a ball to fly in off his backside. He continues to work so hard but is badly lacking in confidence in front of goal.

OUT: Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Matthijs de Ligt (ankle), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Toby Collyer (knock)

Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like the Cherries will feast early and their intensity will be too much for a United side focused on the Europa League. Bournemouth 3-1 Manchester United.