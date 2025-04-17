How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth aiming to get back on track in their push for a top 10 finish while the Cherries still have European aspirations.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Palace have had a rough few days with Oliver Glasner’s side losing 5-2 at Manchester City and then 5-0 at Newcastle on Wednesday. Two poor defensive displays were very unlike this Palace side and Glasner will be aiming to keep things tight at home as they need a morale-boosting win as they keep building up to their FA Cup semifinal against Aston Villa at Wembley on April 26.

Bournemouth were on a horrible run up until their 1-0 win at home against Fulham on Monday, as Andoni Iraola’s side are back on track and aim to finish the season strong and qualify for Europe for the first time in club history. The Cherries are extremely dangerous to play against and even if their high-pressing style seems to have caught up with them late in the season, Iraola is still doing an incredible job.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 19)

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Glasner may rotate his team slightly after a tough week with heavy defeats away at City and Newcastle. We could see the likes of Kamada, Nketiah, Chilwell, Franca and Wharton come in to start as Palace clearly need to freshen things up.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee)

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have a very settled team and injuries have calmed down. If Kluivert is available that will be a big boost, while at the back Zabarnyi could come in for Senesi at center back. Semenyo could shift to the left with Tavernier coming in on the right.

OUT: Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Justin Kluivert (undisclosed), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth love to press high and this game against Palace may not suit them, as the hosts will look to sit back and counter. Especially after the week they’ve just had in defense. Crystal Palace 2-1 Bournemouth.