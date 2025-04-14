 Skip navigation
All Scores
How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 14, 2025 04:10 PM

The Premier League’s in-form team meets a visitor hoping to start a new hot streak when Crystal Palace visit Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies have taken 15-of-18 points to surge into fourth place and strengthen their bid to return to the UEFA Champions League. Newcastle’s 56 points are one back of third-place Nottingham Forest, a point ahead of Man City, and two clear of Chelsea and Aston Villa.

WATCH – Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle won their last game — a 4-1 pounding of Manchester United — without manager Eddie Howe, who was hospitalized with pneumonia and is set for a couple more matches away from the team.

Palace had won four times and drawn once over five matches to make a table run of their own leading up to their weekend visit to Manchester City.

That match started but did not end well, as City turned a 2-0 lead into a 5-2 Palace loss. The Eagles’ 43 points are five back of eighth-place Bournemouth.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Joe Willock (head), Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Turner (illness), Romain Esse (illness)

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Someone’s going to cool off the Magpies at some point, but will they be able to do it at St. James’ Park? The Eagles get some players back for Wednesday’s match, which should prove to be entertaining but still favors the hosts. Newcastle 2-1 Crystal Palace.