masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State receives rings for winning College Football Playoff championship
News: Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at candelight vigil
USHL presents inaugural Gaudreau Award to Ethan Wyttenbach of Sioux Falls Stampede

nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 12, 2025 03:39 PM

Bournemouth look to escape their worst stretch of the season when Fulham visit the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

The Cherries haven’t won in six Premier League matches, with four losses and just a pair of away London draws with Spurs and West Ham.

WATCH LIVE –- Bournemouth vs Fulham

That skid has seen Bournemouth fall to 10th on the Premier League table, eight points off seventh-place Newcastle. Tenth could still be enough to put a team in Europe, but the Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are far from their season goals.

Fulham are clear of Bournemouth by three points, and their eighth-place position has them within reach of the top-seven. The Cottagers would be even better off had they been able to post consecutive wins in their last six games, a 3W-3L sense.

Now a win at Bournemouth would be a perfect way to break that pattern.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Justin Kluivert (undisclosed), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Marcus Tavernier (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Reiss Nelson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (foot)

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction

The status of Bournemouth’s injury list come kickoff would be useful in making a prediction here, as Fulham’s healthy and in better form, too. There are so many potential goal scorers here, and the only comfortable prediction is goals. Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham.