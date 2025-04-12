How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth look to escape their worst stretch of the season when Fulham visit the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

The Cherries haven’t won in six Premier League matches, with four losses and just a pair of away London draws with Spurs and West Ham.

That skid has seen Bournemouth fall to 10th on the Premier League table, eight points off seventh-place Newcastle. Tenth could still be enough to put a team in Europe, but the Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are far from their season goals.

Fulham are clear of Bournemouth by three points, and their eighth-place position has them within reach of the top-seven. The Cottagers would be even better off had they been able to post consecutive wins in their last six games, a 3W-3L sense.

Now a win at Bournemouth would be a perfect way to break that pattern.

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: USA

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Ryan Christie (groin), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Justin Kluivert (undisclosed), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Marcus Tavernier (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Reiss Nelson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (foot)

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction

The status of Bournemouth’s injury list come kickoff would be useful in making a prediction here, as Fulham’s healthy and in better form, too. There are so many potential goal scorers here, and the only comfortable prediction is goals. Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham.