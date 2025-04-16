 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Mets at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
The 2025 Masters
Rory McIlroy posts social-media video with highs and lows of Grand Slam journey
PNC Park
Pirates pledge new permanent display for commemorative bricks following public outcry

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Mets at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
The 2025 Masters
Rory McIlroy posts social-media video with highs and lows of Grand Slam journey
PNC Park
Pirates pledge new permanent display for commemorative bricks following public outcry

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 16, 2025 01:07 PM

Manchester United could sink even further down the Premier League table should they fall to robust Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils 38 points currently have them 14th, just two points ahead of 15th-place Spurs and three clear of 16th-place Wolves and 17th-place West Ham.

WATCH – Manchester United v Wolves

Ruben Amorim’s Man United are well clear of the bottom three but as close to 17th as 11th. They are coming off a humbling loss to Newcastle United and will have to shake off the emotions produced and energy expended during a Europa League quarterfinal second leg with Lyon on Thursday.

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves are red hot, winners of four-straight in the Premier League albeit against fellow bottom-half sides Southampton, West Ham, Ipswich Town, and Tottenham Hotspur. Man Utd are also bottom-half, of course, but wins at Old Trafford still carry mystique even as they’ve become relatively-commonplace.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Toby Collyer (knock), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Lima (ankle), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knock), Matt Doherty (knock)

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction

There are far too many variables to consider Man United strong favorites here — fitness, injuries, form, and more. When all’s said and done, there’s little to divide these two other than reputation, and that matters little over 90 minutes. Manchester United 1-1 Wolves.