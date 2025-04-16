How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United could sink even further down the Premier League table should they fall to robust Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils 38 points currently have them 14th, just two points ahead of 15th-place Spurs and three clear of 16th-place Wolves and 17th-place West Ham.

WATCH – Manchester United v Wolves

Ruben Amorim’s Man United are well clear of the bottom three but as close to 17th as 11th. They are coming off a humbling loss to Newcastle United and will have to shake off the emotions produced and energy expended during a Europa League quarterfinal second leg with Lyon on Thursday.

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves are red hot, winners of four-straight in the Premier League albeit against fellow bottom-half sides Southampton, West Ham, Ipswich Town, and Tottenham Hotspur. Man Utd are also bottom-half, of course, but wins at Old Trafford still carry mystique even as they’ve become relatively-commonplace.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Toby Collyer (knock), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Lima (ankle), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knock), Matt Doherty (knock)

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction

There are far too many variables to consider Man United strong favorites here — fitness, injuries, form, and more. When all’s said and done, there’s little to divide these two other than reputation, and that matters little over 90 minutes. Manchester United 1-1 Wolves.