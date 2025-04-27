Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after draw at Bournemouth?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is used to giving out honest and damning reaction on his players by now.

Even though they drew 1-1 at Bournemouth thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s 96th minute equalizer, it still wasn’t great from United as the hosts were reduced to 10 players for a large chunk of the second half.

But United kept plugging away and created plenty of chances late on as Hojlund eventually broke through.

Here’s what Ruben Amorim had to say after the trip to the sunny South Coast ahead of their huge Europa League semifinal first leg at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim reaction

Speaking to Sky Sports, it was clear Amorim wasn’t delighted with the performance: “Was one point. We could do better, We created chances but we need to do better near the box. It is small things. We have to understand the foot that is in play, crossing, one v ones. We need to understand the game in that way. Today we pushed our opponent, especially after the sending off. We had the chances but again we didn’t score.”

On Rasmus Hojlund scoring: “It is always important for strikers to score. But when we look at the game as a striker it is not just the goals. It is a good boost but the next game is a new history and we have to go again.”

Bournemouth playing a similar style to Bilbao: “The way Bournemouth defend is quite similar so we can take things from this game. But again it is a new history and we must do better.”