 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFL Draft
2025 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Patriots, Titans, Ravens earn high marks
Hainan Classic 2025 - Day Four
Stronger than ever after suspension, Marco Penge notches first DP World Tour win
MLB: Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jorge Polanco is on fire, closer specs aplenty

Top Clips

nbc_pl_hojlundgoal_250427.jpg
Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer v. Cherries
nbc_pl_evanilsonredcard_250427.jpg
Evanilson sent off against Man United
nbc_pl_semenyogoal_250427.jpg
Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFL Draft
2025 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Patriots, Titans, Ravens earn high marks
Hainan Classic 2025 - Day Four
Stronger than ever after suspension, Marco Penge notches first DP World Tour win
MLB: Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jorge Polanco is on fire, closer specs aplenty

Top Clips

nbc_pl_hojlundgoal_250427.jpg
Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer v. Cherries
nbc_pl_evanilsonredcard_250427.jpg
Evanilson sent off against Man United
nbc_pl_semenyogoal_250427.jpg
Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after draw at Bournemouth?

  
Published April 27, 2025 11:26 AM

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is used to giving out honest and damning reaction on his players by now.

Even though they drew 1-1 at Bournemouth thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s 96th minute equalizer, it still wasn’t great from United as the hosts were reduced to 10 players for a large chunk of the second half.

But United kept plugging away and created plenty of chances late on as Hojlund eventually broke through.

Here’s what Ruben Amorim had to say after the trip to the sunny South Coast ahead of their huge Europa League semifinal first leg at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim reaction

Speaking to Sky Sports, it was clear Amorim wasn’t delighted with the performance: “Was one point. We could do better, We created chances but we need to do better near the box. It is small things. We have to understand the foot that is in play, crossing, one v ones. We need to understand the game in that way. Today we pushed our opponent, especially after the sending off. We had the chances but again we didn’t score.”

On Rasmus Hojlund scoring: “It is always important for strikers to score. But when we look at the game as a striker it is not just the goals. It is a good boost but the next game is a new history and we have to go again.”

Bournemouth playing a similar style to Bilbao: “The way Bournemouth defend is quite similar so we can take things from this game. But again it is a new history and we must do better.”