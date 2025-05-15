Ranking the new Premier League kits for 2025-26 season
Published May 15, 2025 09:06 AM
Premier League teams are starting to reveal their new kits for the 2025-26 season and there are some beauties out there.
Teams are getting a little creative and there are some nice twists on classic looks for next season.
Take a look at the new Premier League kits below, as we will rank them.
1. Arsenal
one badge. all in.❤️— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) May 15, 2025
introducing the new Arsenal 25/26 home kit. available now.👉👉 https://t.co/pmeUUbpOBb pic.twitter.com/B1MD3bAWy2