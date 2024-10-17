How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mikel Arteta’s red-hot Arsenal head to the south coast to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Cherries have had an up-and-down start to the season under Andoni Iraola, with their performances deserving of more points. They somehow lost at Leicester before the international break as Bournemouth have dominated plenty of games but haven’t been clinical enough. The trio of Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson are so dangerous and it’s only a matter of time until the goals come.

Arsenal have been ruthless as their squad has been stretched to its limits but had a big week before the international break with home wins in the Champions League against PSG and in the Premier League against Southampton underlining that this squad is now deeper. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have stepped up superbly in Martin Odegaard’s absence, while defensively the trio of David Raya, Gabriel and William Saliba have been magnificent. The Gunners sit just one point off the top of the table heading into this weekend and a win at Bournemouth will send them top before City and Liverpool play on Sunday.

How to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (October 19)

Venue: Vitality Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Bournemouth focus, team news

Tyler Adams is set for a return after suffering a back injury over the summer. The USMNT captain has been back in training with Bournemouth and could feature off the bench as his long injury nightmare is almost over. Aside from that the Cherries are injury free and will go with their very settled lineup as Semenyo, Kluivert and Tavernier are tasked with supporting lone forward Evanilson who is slowly finding his feet in the Premier League.

Arsenal focus, team news

The injury issues remain serious for Arsenal with Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Keiran Tierney definitely out. There are also doubts over Ben White (who missed the win against Southampton), Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz (who didn’t play for Germany over the international break). All of that means that Arteta will lean heavily on Raya, Gabriel and Saliba to hold things together defensively with Calafiori starting at left back and perhaps Tomiyasu at right back. If Havertz and Saka aren’t fit to start, Sterling and Jesus will start. With such a busy schedule coming up in three different competitions over the next month, this Arsenal squad is being stretched to its absolute limit.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like a game where Bournemouth will cause Arsenal problems but the resilience of the Gunners is absolutely astonishing. Expect them to get it done somehow. Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal.